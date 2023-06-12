Oak Road Brewery Celebrates 8th Anniversary by Releasing New Beer in Support of Charleston Memorial Stair Climb

SUMMERVILLE, S.C.— As part of its 8th anniversary celebration, Oak Road Brewery will release the #NeverForget beer, brewed through its Women in Brewing initiative. This limited series juicy IPA is specifically brewed in support of Charleston Memorial Stair Climb’s mission of paying tribute to the 412 First Responders lost on 9/11.

“It’s an honor for us to brew #NeverForget and support Charleston Memorial Stair Climb by donating a portion of the proceeds. This event, like so many others, is one we feel personally connected to and participate in. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with this organization in honoring the lives lost and ensuring we never forget the sacrifice they made,” Erin Cox, Co-Owner and Women in Brewing Head Brewer.

#NeverForget will be released during the Charleston Memorial Stair Climb’s Pre-Climb Party hosted by Oak Road Brewery, located at 108 E 3rd N St. Summerville, SC 29483, on June 16, 2023 from 5 – 9 PM ET. This juicy IPA made with mosaic, citra and el dorado hops will only be available for a limited time through the taproom and special 4-packs of cans to go.

“We invite the entire lowcountry community to join us in honoring those 412 First Responders at the Pre-Climb Party and the Charleston Memorial Stair Climb event the following day. We are thankful for the opportunity to honor these men and women through the release of #NeverForget,” Erin Cox, Co-Owner and Women in Brewing Head Brewer.

To learn more about the Pre-Climb Event, please visit oakroadbrewery.com. To learn more about Charleston Memorial Stair Climb, please visit charlestonstairclimb.com.

About Oak Road Brewery

Founded in 2015 by Ben Bankey, Brian Cox, Erin Cox and Brad Mallett in Summerville, South Carolina, Oak Road Brewery, has mastered the art of lagering local German-inspired beers that are approachable and unpretentious. With a mission of creating a relaxing and fun atmosphere, Oak Road Brewery is dedicated to keeping it local, and making Summerville a destination for beer drinkers everywhere. As part of this mission, Oak Road Brewery has received many accolades since opening its doors more than seven years ago. Local, regional and national accolades include a U.S. Open Beer Championship Gold Medal winner, multiple medals from U.S. Beer Wars and South Carolina Brewers Guild and Summerville and Greater Dorchester Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year Award.

