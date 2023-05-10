Oak Road Brewery Brewing Aphrodite Beer for Brain Cancer Research

SUMMERVILLE, South Carolina – Oak Road Brewery is one of four breweries in the state of South Carolina participating this year in a national beer collaboration with StacheStrong. Over 350 unique craft breweries have participated to date, which helps raise vital funds and much needed awareness for brain cancer research. Aphrodite, brewed by Oak Road Brewery’s own Women in Brewing, a small group of woman brewers, is a unique recipe supporting this mission and raising funds for brain cancer research through sales of this specialty beer in its taproom.

This mission is a personal one for Brian Cox and Erin Cox, co-owners and brewers at Oak Road Brewery. “Brain cancer has impacted those close to our family and it’s an honor to brew Aphrodite, alongside my wife, Erin Cox, in honor of our friend who lost his life to this incredibly difficult disease” Brian Cox, co-owner and head brewer, Oak Road Brewery.

The Aphrodite (6% ABV) is a honey lemon Kolsch beer that is light and drinkable, with a crisp, cleaner finish than you would expect from a pale lager. You can support this cause by visiting Oak Road Brewery’s taproom at 108 E 3rd N St, Summerville, SC 29483 to get a taste of this speciality beer during the month of May.

“Being in a position to not only provide hope for families and patients diagnosed with brain cancer, but also serve as a catalyst for change by collaborating with Oak Road Brewery to raise significant funds and awareness for brain cancer research is something I’m truly passionate about,” said Colin Gerner, President and Co-Founder of StacheStrong.

About Oak Road Brewery

Founded in 2015 byBen Bankey, Brian Cox, Erin Cox and Brad Mallettin Summerville, South Carolina, Oak Road Brewery, has mastered the art of lagering local German-inspired beers that are approachable and unpretentious. With a mission of creating a relaxing and fun atmosphere, Oak Road Brewery is dedicated to keeping it local, and making Summerville a destination for beer drinkers everywhere. As part of this mission, Oak Road Brewery has received many accolades since opening its doors more than seven years ago. Local, regional and national accolades include a U.S. Open Beer Championship Gold Medal winner, multiple medals from U.S. Beer Wars and South Carolina Brewers Guild and Summerville and Greater Dorchester Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year Award.

About StacheStrong

StacheStrong is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. Defeating brain cancer and improving the quality of patients’ lives is our daily focus. StacheStrong has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families afflicted by this disease and serves as an ardent advocate for all those impacted by brain cancer. Together we WILL flip the script on this disease.

For More Information:

http://www.stachestrong.org/brewstachestrong/