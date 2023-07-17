O-I Glass and FX Matt Announce Partnership to Provide New Glass Packaging Solutions for Beverage Brands

PERRYSBURG, Ohio – O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) and FX Matt Beverage Company announced a new partnership that introduces glass packaging innovation and accelerates the speed to market for the Drinktainer®. As beverage industry leaders, O-I and FX Matt provide insight and expertise to overcome challenges faced when trying to develop impactful products in an overwhelming space. The co-packing partnership offers brands the opportunity to innovate with Drinktainer® through a streamlined co-packing process.

“FX Matt is the ideal co-packing partner, bringing experience, know-how and speed to market for brands seeking to leverage the superior design and sensory benefits of Drinktainer® for their beverages,” said Sarah Brennan, North America Marketing & NPD Director for O-I.Drinktainer features a wide-mouth opening, closing the gap on the optimal drinking experience when enjoying a beverage from glassware. Recent market research demonstrated that 61 percent of consumers likened the Drinktainer® to drinking from a glass and enjoyed the premium appeal and consumption experience of the container. And the 42mm RipCap® offers a unique opening ritual that’s suitable for most carbonated beverages and creates a satisfying pop of freshness. The differentiation Drinktainer® offers allows brands to stand out on the shelf among today’s increasing commoditized packaging.

“In our 135-year history, we have thrived by going to market with new and innovative beverages and packages that delight our customers and our consumers, said Fred Matt, President & CEO for FX Matt Beverage Company. “We look forward to building Drinktainer® into a premium ‘must have’ beverage container with O-I.”

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.9 billion in 2022.

About FX Matt Beverage Company

As one of the few remaining great American regional breweries, the FX Matt Brewing Company has prospered at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains in Central New York for over 135 years. Under the leadership of Fred Matt, the fourth generation of the Matt Family to lead the Brewery, the Brewery has earned the reputation as one of the most respected specialty brewers in the country, producing a variety of distinctive, flavorful beers.

In 1878, young F.X. Matt I, a German-born immigrant, left a promising career at the famous Duke of Baden Brewery in the Black Forest region of Germany to travel to the United States with the determination and dream of owning his own brewery someday. After several years of brewing experience at the Bierbaur Brewery, F.X. Matt re-organized the faltering brewery to create The West End Brewing Company in 1888. Serving as both the star salesperson and brewmaster, the brewery quickly became one of the largest and most successful of the 12 breweries operating in Utica at the time.

Today, Fred Matt (President and CEO) continues this proud tradition with the celebrated Saranac family of beers – a beer brewed to the same exacting standards of quality F.X. Matt established more than a century ago.

For More Information

https://glass-catalog.com/na-en/innovations/drinktainer