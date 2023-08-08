NZ Hops Announces New Blair Stewart As New CEO

NZ Hops Ltd is pleased to announce Blair Stewart as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the co-operative.

Maurice Noone, Chairperson, said “We are thrilled to appoint Blair to this pivotal role as CEO. His exceptional track record in driving growth and expansion, coupled with his unwavering enthusiasm for the hop industry, has already proved invaluable to the company over the past year.

“In today’s highly competitive global industry, resting on the success of the past is no longer an option. We need visionary leadership with a constant focus on fresh thinking and innovative development, and Blair embodies these qualities wholeheartedly,” continues Maurice.

Blair joined NZ Hops just under one year ago as General Manager of Sales and Marketing and has developed a true appreciation for New Zealand-grown hops and their value around the world.

“We have an incredible product, a world-class breeding programme, and exceptional growers,” says Blair. “We want more consumers worldwide to experience the remarkable flavours of our hops, and cement New Zealand’s position at the top of the global hop market,” says Blair. “This is no easy task, but with the unwavering dedication of our team, the continuous support of our partners, and the passion driving our collective efforts, I am confident we can achieve this,” affirms Blair.

NZ Hops also welcomes Pip Widdon to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pip describes herself as an experienced finance professional adept in business partnering and driving decisions that benefit both the organisation and its stakeholders.

“I am excited to work with NZ Hops at this pivotal time, providing financial leadership and guidance to the executive team and board of directors. I look forward to contributing to their financial decision-making, their sustainability, and growth.”

Pip has previously worked at Deloitte, leading projects in budgeting and system transitioning, and before that, as Financial Planning and Commercial Manager at Alliance Group working on margin optimisation projects. Other roles include Financial Analyst at both Citycare and PwC.

About NZ Hops

New Zealand Hops, LTD (NZ Hops) is a co-operative of Master Growers whose legend and rare cultivars have been crafted for over 150 years with creativity and passion.

The co-op’s 27 Master Growers dedicate themselves to the cultivation of world-renowned hops with unique aromas in the famed growing region of Nelson Tasman. Their world-class hop breeding programme has seen new cultivars including Nectaron released into the market.

NZ Hops boasts growers whose ancestors have planted and harvested hops for five generations or more. Though it’s rooted in tradition and family values, NZ Hops is committed to both its position as leader in innovation and its mission to supply the world’s most revered hops domestically and to its 17 international markets.

