NOVA Named Official Hard Kombucha of San Diego Wave FC

Multi-year partnership includes limited-edition “Wave FC Kombucha” that will be released for 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — NOVA has been named the Official Hard Kombucha of theSan Diego Wave Fútbol Club. The multi-year partnership includes a limited-edition “Wave FC Kombucha” that will be available during the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season, which begins March 25. NOVA founder Tiago Carneiro and San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis made the joint announcement.

Wave FC Kombucha will be a collaboration between NOVA and Wave FC, with a unique to-be-determined flavor and brand packaging. NOVA also serves as the Official Hard Kombucha of Snapdragon Stadium, where all Wave FC home games will be played.

“It was crystal clear how the Wave took the San Diego sports scene by storm during their inaugural 2022 season,” Carneiro said. “Seeing those sold-out crowds at Snapdragon Stadium and the passion from them was impressive. We want to be a part of something that brings the community together and celebrates all that is good, especially women in sports.”

In addition to the exclusive Wave FC Kombucha beverage, NOVA tasting rooms will serve as a watch party location for Wave FC away matches. The Chula Vista-based brewery has a taproom in Ocean Beach, while all NOVA kombuchas are served at their sister NOVO locations in Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, and Otay Ranch Mall.

“We are thrilled about this fun and exciting partnership with a like-minded and local brand like NOVA Kombucha,” Ellis said. “This partnership connects two organizations that share a commitment to being innovative and investing in our community, and we’re excited to continue to grow together.”

About NOVA

Founded in 2018 by Tiago Carneiro, NOVA Kombucha has a taproom in Ocean Beach and serves as the Official Hard Kombucha of Snapdragon Stadium. NOVA also has home bases at its sister Novo Brazil Brewing Company locations in Chula Vista, Otay Ranch Mall, and Imperial Beach. With a tagline of “Fun By Nature”, all NOVA kombuchas are gluten-free, vegan, naturally fermented – and they never contain preservatives.

Facebook: Nova Easy Kombucha | San Diego CA | Facebook

Instagram: Nova Easy Kombucha (@nova_kombucha) • Instagram photos and videos

About San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

San Diego Wave FC enters its second season as a club after historic success in 2022. In its inaugural 2022 season, San Diego broke the record for both the NWSL Playoff attendance record and the NWSL regular-season record, with 26,215 and 32,000 fans. Wave FC also made history in 2022 as the first expansion team to make the playoffs before advancing to the NWSL Semi-Final.

Facebook: San Diego Wave FC | San Diego CA | Facebook

Instagram: San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) • Instagram photos and videos