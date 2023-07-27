NoDa Brewing Company Announces Return of Gordgeous Pumpkin Ale

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Crack open a can of autumn and pour yourself a glass of fall as NoDa Brewing Company’s Gordgeous makes its much-anticipated return on July 28, toasting 10 years of pumpkin ale perfection.

Gordgeous (6.4% ABV | 29 IBUs), which took home the gold at the 2018 and 2020 Great American Beer Festival, is a medium-bodied ale boasting a fresh ginger aroma, savory spice balance and smooth mouthfeel. It’s crafted using real pumpkin puree, complemented by brown sugar, ginger root and meticulously hand-cracked allspice, cloves and cardamom.

“Most pumpkin ales on the market are actually pumpkin spiced ales overloaded with cinnamon and nutmeg, which is why so many resemble pumpkin pie instead of beer,” explains Chad Henderson, co-owner and head brewer of NoDa. “From the jump, NoDa aimed to create a true ale, which led us to incorporate pureed pumpkins into our process. We often hear from people who have been turned off by artificial-tasting pumpkin ales in the past. When they taste Gordgeous, they discover a nuanced pumpkin flavor they enjoy.”

As one of the first breweries in the Southeast to use puree in their pumpkin ale brewing process, NoDa Brewing Company remains the sole brewery of its size in the Carolinas to embrace this technique. (Over 4,000 pounds of pureed pumpkin went into the production this year.)

In honor of the pumpkin ale’s highly anticipated return, NoDa will host Pumpkin Palooza, a celebration of all things fall at its North End Taproom location on Friday, July 28, from 3 to 10 p.m. The event will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of autumn, including artisan product vendors, food, live entertainment and more.

Furthermore, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of this beloved seasonal favorite, a variety of Charlotte restaurants, such as Golden Cow Creamery, SWIRL, JJ’s Red Hots and Reigning Doughnuts, will showcase a delectable array of Gordgeous-inspired drinks and dishes through October 31. Please call ahead to confirm the Gordgeous offerings are available.

Gordgeous, available in 16 oz. four-pack cans, will hit select retailers across the Carolinas starting on July 28. It can be enjoyed on draft at select restaurants and bars in North and South Carolina, as well as the brewery’s three locations.

Moreover, NoDa will release its limited edition imperial version, Drop Dead Gordgeous (8.8% ABV | 20 IBUs), on September 8. This special brew will be available at all retail locations carrying Gordgeous.

NoDa Brewing Company

With a collective passion for home brewing and exemplary craft beer, Suzie Ford (President & Co-Founder), Todd Ford (Vice President & Co-Founder), and Chad Henderson (Head Brewer & Co-Owner) teamed up in 2011 to create NoDa Brewing Co, a craft brewing identity that would connect to and grow alongside their beloved city of Charlotte. In 2014 NoDa Brewing Co.’s Hop Drop N Roll IPA won gold in the IPA category at the World Beer Cup, putting NoDa Brewing Co. on the map. Today you can find NoDa Brewing Co. in all major retailers, and local bars and restaurants throughout the Carolinas.

