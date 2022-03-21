Nine Pin Cider’s 26er Cider Program Returns March 24

ALBANY, New York – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the return of its innovative 26er program, a year-long cider appreciation challenge, on Thursday, March 24.

Every two weeks during the challenge, thecidermakers at Nine Pin present a brand new cider style for participants to try;each participant must try all 26 ciders to complete the challenge. The challenge has grown significantly sincethe inaugural 26er series in 2016, when more than 325 individuals earned 26erstatus; 669 individuals earned 26er status in 2018. In 2020, the program wascut short due to COVID-19, but Nine Pin has great expectations for 2022, when, againa portion of the 26er cider sales will be donated to support the AdirondackMountain Club (ADK)’s Summit Stewardship Program.

Nine Pin works with Kinderhook, N.Y.-basedSamascott Orchards to develop 26 new and unique ciders that will be part of the2022 program and only available at Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany. Those who achieve 26er status are entitled tovarious benefits in Nine Pin’s tasting room including perpetual happy hourpricing. Prospective participants who earned 26er status in 2016 and 2018 areeligible to complete the challenge again to reach 26er Silver or Gold status.Achievers at each level receive different additional prizes and privileges.

“After working hard in 2021 to develop theseunique 26er ciders, I am confident they are some of the best and I can’t waitto share them after the shutdown we experienced in 2020” said Alejandro delPeral, co-founder, and cider maker. “I encourage you to participate in thisunique experimental cider challenge that supports New York agriculture and ourbeloved treasure that is the Adirondack Park.”

“26er cider sales support the AdirondackMountain Club Summit Stewardship Program,” said Kayla White, ADK’s Summit Stewardcoordinator. “A big thank you to Nine Pin for donating a portion of sales toour program.”



About Nine Pin Ciderworks

NinePin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York,Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders fromNew York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider the Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com