Nine Pin Cider Hosts Community Pressing Party

ALBANY, New York – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, hosted a Community Pressing Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Each year, we celebrate New York State’s vast number of apple varieties (most in the USA!) A new take on the Pressing Party event from Nine Pin’s past, patrons are invited to visit the cidery and get a hands-on experience of pressing over 150 varieties of New York apples.

The original Pressing Party was one of Nine Pin’s signature in-person events over the past decade, where “anything that could be pressed, will be pressed.” However, for the last two years, Nine Pin’s Pressing Party was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited to bring back the joy of pressing to our patrons,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Our fans will now be more directly part of the cider making process. It’s a fun activity we love being able to share with our community.”

The 2021 Cider Monster crafted at last year’s virtual Pressing Party is now available in 750ml bottles at the Nine Pin’s tasting room. Coming in with an ABV of 6.66 percent, this bone-dry cider is full bodied, with intense mid pallet tannins. It was aged for a full year and is now available for pre-order online.

Apples pressed at this year’s event will go towards the 2022 Cider Monster, which will be released in 2023.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider the Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®.

