Night Shift Brewing Owl’s Nest Esplanade and Herter Park Beer Gardens Reopen, 4 New Locations Hatching Soon

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Night Shift Brewing announces the reopening of their Owl’s Nest Esplanade, May 11 and Owl’s Nest Herter Park tomorrow, May 12. The Owl’s Nest beer gardens are the ideal spot to gather with friends and enjoy great drinks under the sun. The OG locations at the Esplanade and Herter Park are fan favorites along the Charles River, and Night Shift Brewing is psyched to share that four new additional locations at South Station, Canal District in Kendall, Hood Park in Charlestown and University Park in Cambridge are joining the line up this summer. Rotating local food trucks will roll through all locations, and the Esplanade will once again feature Brato at the Night Shift Eats food truck.

Since 2012, Night Shift Brewing has relied on a “craft better” mindset for production of their beer, cider, coffee, wine and hard seltzer. The wide spectrum of products and styles that Night Shift Brewing offers can be consumed in a myriad of ways, so it’s only natural that creating fun destinations for their passionate community of loyal customers to connect and enjoy their beverages is a must.

One of the most anticipated beers to drink at the Owl’s Nest location is Night Shift Brewing’s latest release, Day Lite – a crisp and crushable wheat lager with cara cara orange peel. It sips smooth and slightly hazy with a sweet orange finish. At 4% and 100 calories, it is the perfect pairing at all Owl’s Nest locations – as well as all patios, beaches, BBQs, and tailgates all season long.

The Owl’s Nest locations also feature Night Shift Brewing’s flagship beers such as: Whirlpool (New England Pale Ale), Santilli (American IPA), Fluffy (New England IPA), The 87 (New England Double IPA), Lime Lite (Light Lager with Lime), Nite Lite (Light Lager), rotating seasonal small batches and sour ales, Gold and Delicious hard cider, Hoot hard seltzer (rotating original and tropical flavors), Night Shift Brewing’s wine (Gold Prism Chardonnay, Pink Prism Rosé, Red Prism red blend, Purple Prism Pinot Noir, Brut Fizzylifter sparkling Brut, Rosé Fizzylifter sparkling rosé) and non-alcoholic beverages such as Night Shift Brewing’s cold brew coffee, non alcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing Co. and Spindrift Seltzers will also be available.

Please see below for opening dates and hours of operation. Days of the week and hours of operation will expand as the season progresses and the latest updates are always on the Night Shift website and on Instagram @owlsnestboston.

OWL’S NEST ESPLANADE

Between Berkeley & Clarendon Streets along the Storrow Lagoon (use the Dartmouth Street footbridge for access)

Opened Wednesday, May 11

Wed – Thur: 4-10PM, Fri: 2-10PM, Sat: noon – 8 pm, Sunday: noon – 8 pm

OWL’S NEST HERTER PARK (ALLSTON)

Between Harvard Stadium & Everett Street along Soldier’s Field Road

Opened Thursday, May 12

Thur and Fri: 4-10 pm, Saturday: noon- 8pm, Sunday: noon – 6pm

NEW! OWL’S NEST SOUTH STATION (BOSTON)

125 Summer Street Plaza

Opening Thursday, June 2

Thursday: 4-9pm

NEW! OWL’S NEST CANAL DISTRICT KENDALL (CAMBRIDGE)

A 5 min. walk from Kendall Sq. Red Line station, and a 10 min. walk from the Green Line

Opening Thursday, June 2

Thur- Fri: 4-9pm, Sat: noon – 9pm, Sunday: noon – 8pm

NEW! OWL’S NEST HOOD PARK (CHARLESTOWN)

500 Rutherford Ave. Charlestown, MA 02129

Opening Thursday, June 23

Thursday: 4-9pm

NEW! OWL’S NEST UNIVERSITY PARK (CAMBRIDGE)

65 Sidney Street, Cambridge MA

This is in collaboration with Volo, Boston’s social volleyball league. This is Volo’s newest location and only outdoor Cambridge volleyball league. And their only volleyball league that plays next to a beer garden, one by Night Shift Brewing. Players can get a beer just steps away from the playing court!

Opening Wednesday, June 29

Thursday: 4-9pm

ABOUT NIGHT SHIFT BREWING

Night Shift Brewing has its roots in a small kitchen on Josephine Ave in Somerville, MA. In 2007, Co-Founders Rob, Mike, and Michael began homebrewing at night, making beers for friends and family that they hoped were more delicious than the commercial options on shelves. In 2012, the trio moved their hobby to a small Everett warehouse and launched the business. They relied on a “craft better” mindset and their passionate community of loyal customers to quickly grow their staff, production, and distribution in the local market. Today, Night Shift Brewing operates locations in Everett and Boston MA, and distributes beer throughout MA, CT, ME, NH, NY, PA, RI, VT, NJ and VA. It is currently one of the top 100 craft breweries in the country by volume.

https://nightshiftbrewing.com