New This Year: Submit Your Nominations for Brewbound’s Best Of 2024 Awards

Brewbound’s annual Best Of Awards are accepting nominations for 2024! The awards celebrate beverage-alcohol companies for their achievements and impact throughout the last year and serve as an appreciation of notable industry members, trend setters, breakout brands, change agents and up-and-coming entrepreneurs. The awards show will take place in Marina del Rey, CA on the first day of Brewbound Live 2024, taking place December 11 + 12, 2024.

Brewbound’s 2024 Best Of Awards are currently open for nominations. Submitting a nomination guarantees that the person, company, or product submitted will be considered for the category chosen by the nominator.

You may submit as many nominations as you’d like, either for your own company/product or a company/product you find deserving. You may also elect as many categories as you’d like for each nomination. Agencies submitting their clients must submit one nomination per client. All nominations will be published on Brewbound.com.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, November 1.

Nomination Criteria

Below are the categories open for Brewbound Best Of 2024 nominations:

Craft Brewery of the Year

Large Brewery of the Year

Beyond Beer Company of the Year

Person of the Year

Rising Stars

Best New Products

To learn more about past winners and nominees, check out our last year’s Best Of Awards show.

To submit nominations for RTD cocktail and non-alcoholic spirit brands, head to the BevNET Spirits Awards submission page.