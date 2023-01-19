New Sarum Brewing Company Joins Bevana

SALISBURY, North Carolina – New Sarum Brewing Company, the popular North Carolina brewery whose beers have won medals at the world’s two most prestigious competitions, will be joining beverage platform Bevana to grow its distribution and reach new customers across the country. Long a feature of the southern craft beer scene, the company will be placing its focus firmly on growth and on continuing the innovation that has led to it being one of the region’s most awarded producers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be joining the Bevana Family! This partnership is built on quality, comradery and innovation, the same foundation that we built our company on from the very beginning,” said Andy Maben, founder of New Sarum. “Their vision and team of craft beer gurus are going to do wonders to bring our brand to a new audience of craft beer lovers. We’ve always taken pride in our high standards, while continuing to facilitate customer education and adapting to the ever-changing craft beverage market. This is the next step in our journey, and we’re excited to get going!”

Bevana will help to manage the distribution for New Sarum, giving the brewery the ability to focus its resources and efforts on continuing to foster the creativity and quality that earned it medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, the two most highly-regarded competitions in the industry. Its core lineup, anchored by Hurley Park Blood Orange Wheat Ale and Old Stone House IPA will be joined by new and returning entries in the popular Griffin series, including the standout People’s Elbow, a Hazy IPA brewed with Coconuts and Lactose. New creations will be available both in retail establishments and in their Salisbury, NC taproom on a regular basis, carrying on the tradition of exciting innovation that customers have come to associate with the company.

New Sarum will additionally see expanded distribution through Bevana’s platform, which is designed to help the industry’s most exciting breweries to cut through the complex and often contradictory wholesale landscape to put the focus back on the customers. With their help, New Sarum will be able to not only access new markets and retail outlets, but connect more directly with the craft beer drinkers that continue to seek the highest quality beers available.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to know the folks over at New Sarum for years, and they really are a craft beer drinker’s dream brewery in so many ways,” explained Aaron Gore, Bevana’s Senior Director of Business Development. “As the industry has gotten more competitive, however, breweries like New Sarum have been increasingly trapped between a rock and a hard place of trying to just get their beer into the hands of customers. We are excited to be able to help navigate the difficult waters of distribution alongside them, so that instead of everyone worrying about the logistics of how we get these things into peoples’ hands, they can just focus on making the best quality beer possible. That’s what this industry was always supposed to be about.”

New Sarum’s beers will also be offered through Bevana’s online shop, where all of the platform’s beverage partners may be ordered and shipped directly to customers’ homes or businesses. With the ability to deliver beer to customers in forty-two states, it helps beverage makers and drinkers cut through the noise and the barriers that stand in the way of enjoying the best drinks that the world has to offer, regardless of location.

