New Program Aimed At Spurring Community Investment in Massachusetts Craft Breweries

The Mass Brewers Guild, the state’s trade association that exists to protect and promote the interests of Massachusetts craft breweries, has partnered with Mainvest, a Salem-based investment platform enabling small businesses to harness community investment to fuel their growth, to launch “Investing in Massachusetts Craft Brewers,” a program to enable individuals of any income level to become investors in the growing Massachusetts craft beer community.

“Owning, operating and growing a successful craft brewery takes capital — funds that can be difficult to come by in today’s tight lending market,” says Katie Stinchon, executive director of the Mass Brewers Guild. “Mainvest has helped several of our state’s breweries get up and running so they can help revitalize downtown areas, employ locals and drive traffic and tourism to our state. We are excited about our new partners in this space and the support local investors can provide to aid these small business owners in fulfilling their dreams.”

Over the past five years Mainvest has helped over 350 small businesses, and over 50 craft breweries, across America access capital to maintain and grow their small businesses, providing local communities with great food, good beer, local jobs, local wealth building opportunities and spaces that support and build community. Through Mainvest’s innovative platform, they allow anyone to become an investor in their community, investing with as little as $100 in local businesses and real estate offerings, strengthening the connection people have to their small businesses while providing capital on friendly terms to local entrepreneurs.

“Massachusetts Craft Breweries have become a major force in local economic development, job creation and community building,” said Jonathan Berk, Mainvest’s VP of Growth and Partnerships. “We’re thrilled to be able to work with Massachusetts Brewers Guild to provide individuals across Massachusetts the opportunity to invest directly in their favorite local breweries while providing area breweries with this new opportunity to access the capital they need to sustain and grow their operations locally.”

Anyone interested in raising funds for their brewery or signing up to be alerted of new investment opportunities in Massachusetts breweries can sign up on the “Investing in Massachusetts Craft Brewers” landing page.

About Massachusetts Brewers Guild

Founded in 2007 by a group of committed and passionate brewers, the Mass Brewers Guild, is organized for the purposes of promoting craft brewing and protecting the interests of craft brewers across the Commonwealth. The association is membership based and open to all Massachusetts breweries licensed by the federal Tax and Trade Bureau and the Commonwealth’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission. The nonprofit creates a community of brewers while shining light on the broad range of breweries and styles offered throughout the state. Through industry and educational events and by providing resources and marketing support to brewers, the nonprofit works to highlight Massachusetts as a top travel destination for craft beer in the U.S. The board also continues its work at the legislative level serving as the voice of craft brewers on Beacon Hill. The Massachusetts Brewers Guild is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit corporation.

About Mainvest

Mainvest, based in Salem, MA, is an investment marketplace connecting everyday investors with vetted SMBs. We allow small businesses to secure flexible capital in the form of community investment while giving retail investors access to previously inaccessible investment opportunities in an emerging asset class. Through Mainvest, small businesses who previously struggled to access growth capital can use community investment to fuel their growth. Meanwhile, investors across socioeconomic status and experience level can build a localized portfolio of previously inaccessible small businesses. Using new regulations made possible under the JOBS Act, Mainvest is on a mission to democratize access to capital and access to investment, disrupting the way that local economies grow. Mainvest is a Regulation Crowdfunding (RegCF) portal regulated by FINRA.

http://mainvest.com/massbrew