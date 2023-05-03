New International Campaign for Belgian Beer Brand Kasteel

Since the commercial launch of one of Belgian’s founding specialty beers ‘Kasteel’ in 1991, the beer brand has been spreading globally in over 60 countries, with Kasteel beer receiving messages from fans from all over the world almost daily. In spite of that success, the Kasteel brand has been lacking a media/campaign presence for years.

Together with film director and photographer Jef Boes (Initials LA), Geronimo traveled to 6 of the biggest export countries of Kasteel to cinematographically capture how their beer culture has slowly gained it’s place within the cultural wealth of those various countries. The stories, making use of local street casting, portray a typical day of a local resident, ending with a moment of reflection about the true wealth in life. Accompanied not by a nationally established beverage, but a Belgian Kasteel beer.

The daring production trip, led us to Tarascon (France), Wyoming (USA), Rotterdam (The Netherlands), Jerusalem (Israel), Cork (Ireland), and Russia, which was not yet at war at the time. However, in Saint Petersburg we got a glimpse of the many Russians who openly opposed the war of their country (or its ruler) and spoke with pride about the real cultural heritage of their country, captured in the campaign film.

The moments of true wealth in each country were captured in 60”, 30”, 15” and 7” films, photographic portraits by Jef Boes and soundtracks by the hand of Peter Baert and his award winning sound studio Raygun brussels.

For More Information:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8wexz9fhuqngdyw/AADsCWGMsAePPhnupYif6I8-a?dl=0