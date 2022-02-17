New Holland Brewing Releases 2022 Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash

HOLLAND, Michigan –New Holland Brewing Co. is proud to announce the return of Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash. This 17.3% ABV beast of a brew is aged for one year in freshly emptied bourbon barrels. A decadent indulgence, Triple Mash is the result of years of honing technique and pushes the limits of what a barrel-aged stout can be.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this release,” said Dominic Bergquist, Dragon’s Milk Brand Manager at New Holland. “As our top rated brew on Untappd, Triple Mash is our single most anticipated beer, and we’re expecting another enthusiastic reception in 2022.”

Triple Mash will be available for online pre-order on Saturday, February 26th at 11am EST (or 10:30am EST for Fairbanks Society!). Orders will be available for pick up on March 12-13 and 26-27 at the New Holland Fulfillment Center (296 Roost Ave, Holland, MI 49424). The pre-order window closes Sunday, February 27 at 11:59pm EST, or until beer is sold out — whichever comes first. Furthermore, in an all new twist, there will not be any limits on pre-order purchases

“It has taken over a year, but we have moved mountains (of barrels) to make sure Triple Mash will be available in a never before seen quantity,” Bergquist said. “We’re going all out and allowing customers to order as much of this treasured stout as they’d like!”

Additionally, a great beer deserves equally great glassware, so New Holland is making limited edition Teku glasses designed by Grand Rapids, MI artist Andy Shaw available for sale alongside Triple Mash (limit 2 per order).

Triple Mash will be priced at $25.99/4pk (+tax and deposit).

