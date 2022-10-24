New Hard Cider Collaboration Puts the Apple Back in Appalachia

NELLYSFORD, Virginia – Bold Rock Hard Cider is teaming up with Asheville Tea Company to put the apple back in Appalachia.

Their new hard cider collaboration, festively named Flannel Cider, hits the taps Saturday, Oct. 29 featuring Asheville Tea Company’s beloved Spiced Apple Butter tea.

“We are huge fans of Bold Rock and this is such a fun collaboration,” said Jessie Dean, Asheville Tea Company founder. “This new brew is like fall in a glass. Plus, being able to connect around the shared value of sourcing our ingredients locally makes this an extra special brew that highlights local apples in both the cider and the tea.”

The Bold Rock team brewed this blend into hard cider to invoke the spirit of the changing of the seasons.

“When I was first sampling the tea I immediately thought of fall in the mountains which is my favorite time of year,” said Geoff Happel, Bold Rock Head Cider Maker. “I was thinking about some of the images that were provoked and couldn’t help but think about “flannel” season which is always a sure sign that the seasons are shifting. To me it just symbolic of this time of year throughout our community: gathering, hanging with friends/family, and of course sharing some libations around the fire.”

Flannel Cider is an herbaceous off-dry blend with notes of citrus peel and baking spices. The original Spiced Apple Butter blend is an ode to the traditional southern spread apple butter, and features rooibos tea, apples, cinnamon, cloves, orange peel and lemon peel.

“It’s a great opportunity to highlight each company’s product while showcasing the unique way cider and tea can blend to make something completely new and interesting,” said Happel.

Flannel Cider will be available in both NC taprooms, Asheville and Mills River, starting Oct. 29 as well as their original taproom/cidery in Nellysford, VA.

Release Party

Flannel Cider hits the taps Saturday, Oct. 29 with a special spooky release party at both the Nellysford, VA and Mills River taprooms from 11am – 10pm.

Don’t forget to dress up as both taprooms will also be hosting Monster Mash Halloween parties on Saturday with live music, costume contest, a pumpkin patch and carving station for kids, and of course, Flannel Cider on tap.

All events including the release party are free to the public. There is no dress code, but flannels are always highly recommended.

Can’t make it to the official release party? How about a TEA-ser? Bold Rock will have this festive brew for special guests to try Friday, Oct. 28 at Downtown Asheville taproom for their Rocky Horror Halloween Party.

ABOUT ASHEVILLE TEA COMPANY

Asheville Tea Company is on a mission to redefine how teas are sourced and enjoyed. By partnering with small, regional farmers, they blend herbs and botanicals from the Appalachian Mountains into each of their craft teas. Asheville Tea Company sources from Southeastern farms and sustainable tea producers who utilize sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices to blend vibrant garden-fresh teas without any additives, natural or artificial flavorings – only the robust flavors of our region steeped into every cup.

ABOUT BOLD ROCK CIDER

Bold Rock Hard Cider was founded by John Washburn and Brian Shanks in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in June 2012 and has since grown to become the leading regional craft cider in the United States. We endeavor to use the highest quality apples in our process with primary sourcing from our home states of Virginia and North Carolina to craft incredibly drinkable and great tasting Hard Cider. In addition to Hard Cider, Bold Rock now also features innovation products like Hard Tea, Hard Lemonade and regionally available Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktails and Craft Spirits. We invite you to drink in the scenery at any of our 4 East Coast taproom locations including Asheville, NC, Mills River, NC, Nellysford, VA, and Charlotte, NC. Be sure to look for our products at stores, bars and restaurants across our 20-state distribution footprint.

For More Information:

http://www.ashevilleteacompany.com