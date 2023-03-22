New Alfa Laval ThinkTop V20 Pushes the Boundaries of Valve Position Indication to Industry 4.0

The new Alfa Laval ThinkTop V20, the next generation of hygienic valve indication units, is driving digital transformation within the process industries. Moving valve position monitoring into the Industry 4.0 era delivers competitive advantage. With automation, digitalization and real-time communication, the ThinkTop V20 raises the bar on process control, making it more reliable and accurate while saving time and money on installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance.

The ThinkTop V20 is the first pure valve-sensing unit that is maintenance-free and does not require manual adjustment or programming. It enables 360° LED visual status indication from all directions. It also provides convenient control-room monitoring of the real-time status of Alfa Laval hygienic valves used across the dairy, food, beverage, home and personal care, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and many other industries.

More reliable process control

Purpose-designed to digitalize essential on-off valve monitoring, the ThinkTop V20 sensing unit provides a pragmatic approach to enhancing the reliability of valve status and position. This new addition to the advanced Alfa Laval ThinkTop V-series paves the way to a higher level of process control for manufacturers who rely on visual and signal feedback of the open or closed valve positions.

“The intuitive ThinkTop V20 is a faster, more intelligent valve indication unit than what is available today,” says Ebbe Bundesen, Portfolio Manager, Valves and Automation, Alfa Laval. “It brings reliable process control to a higher level with fast, accurate, intuitive live setup, the convenience of real-time valve position monitoring, and access to real-time and historical data from the control room. Overall, it is an invaluable time- and money-saver considering the efficiency demand factories are facing.”

40% faster setup than conventional valve indication units

A few seconds is all it takes to commission the ThinkTop V20 by simply installing, activating and deactivating the unit. Live setup is fast and intuitive. Sensors automatically recognize the valve type and size, calibrate and record valve opening and closing distances, and complete setup without requiring manual interaction. Moreover, replacing or hot swapping the valve top is easy without disrupting production. No expertise, training, adapters or special tools are required. Anyone can correctly install a new ThinkTop V20 or replace an older valve indication unit while safeguarding hygiene, productivity, and uptime while saving time and money.

Advanced aesthetic design and a range of communication protocols

Part of the proven ThinkTop V-series family, the ThinkTop V20 shares the same look, maintenance-free housing and enhanced 360° LED visual status indication as the best-selling ThinkTop V-series control tops. Its compact, robust design makes it suitable for tight installations. Manufacturers select the communication protocol – digital, AS-Interface or IO-Link – that best suits their processing needs. The V20 is hermetically sealed to ensure reliable readings of the valve position and prevent the risk of water, dust and other unauthorized access into the unit. Using the point-to-point IO-Link communication protocol allows the connection of sensors to automation systems. IO-Link also makes access to meaningful real-time data easier, improving diagnostics and simplifying configurability and control while supporting Industry 4.0.

More focus on core business with digitalized valve status

The real-time visibility and remote monitoring capabilities of the ThinkTop V20 unit will provide a competitive advantage to those who rely on hygienic valve status data. The V20 stretches beyond what manufacturers thought possible from conventional valve position indicators through faster setup time and more reliable process control.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It’s all about Advancing betterTM.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

For More Information:

https://www.alfalaval.us/