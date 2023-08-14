Neshaminy Creek Proudly Presents Mecha Dry with Retro Godzilla Screening

CROYDON, Penn.— Brace yourself for an epic night of movie magic and craft beer at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) as the Creek Crew proudly presents Mecha Dry, a brand-new Japanese-Style Rice Lager complemented with a cinematic adventure featuring “The Terror of Mechagodzilla” on 16mm film in partnership with Exhumed Films on Saturday, August 19.

Featuring the longer U.K. theatrical version released by Toho Company Ltd. in 1975, “The Terror of Mechagodzilla” is a mesmerizing classic Japanese kaiju film that will transport you to the awe-inspiring world of monsters, cyborgs, and unknown planets. Exhumed Films, renowned for their passion for rare and vintage cinema, will also treat attendees to a captivating reel of vintage trailers before the main feature begins.

This screening commemorates the unveiling of Neshaminy Creek’s latest creation, Mecha Dry, a 5% ABV Japanese-Style Rice Lager that’ll awaken the monster within you! With a pale-yellow hue and a lighter flavor profile, Mecha Dry perfectly balances residual sweetness with a subtle hoppy bite. Its high percentage of rice in the grist bill, reminiscent of American Style Light Lagers, brings a refreshing and dry finish, accentuated by higher carbonation. Following the event, Mecha Dry will be available at the taprooms in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope with limited distribution throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland to follow.

Elevating the movie night to legendary status, the Electronic Eats food truck will be on-site to provide delectable delights including loaded mac and cheese, soft pretzel sandwiches and their signature tacodillas, plus guests can get an extra serving of nostalgia by playing retro video games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat on the truck’s built-in gaming system. Popcorn and other traditional snacks will also be available. Tickets for the event are $8, and are available now at EventBrite.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the film starting at 8 p.m.

“We’ve been talking about brewing a rice lager for years, and now it’s finally here to unleash,” said Head Brewer, Jason Ranck at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this new beer than with a rare screening that showcases both our love of lagers and big monsters fighting each other!”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery with taprooms in Croydon, Dublin and New Hope, Pennsylvania. The brewery has earned a reputation for breaking the rules and making great beer. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In 2022, Neshaminy Creek was awarded the prestigious Gold at the World Beer Cup for Warehouse Lager. The brewers at Neshaminy Creek rely on their DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like themselves!

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/