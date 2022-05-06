Neshaminy Creek Partners with Mahoning Drive-In for New Signature Brew

CROYDON, Pennsylvania – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) announces their partnership with The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, PA. The long-awaited collaboration brought Showtime at Sundown, a classic retro American lager, to life. This throwback beer has a malty body, a hint of sweetness, and a dry finish, making it a light and easy drink. Sitting at a crushable 4.2% ABV, Neshaminy Creek created a beer that is best enjoyed during a long haul double (or even triple) feature.

Showtime at Sundown will only be available exclusively at The Mahoning Drive-In Theater and all three Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company taproom locations – Croydon, New Hope, and Dublin on tap for $5.50, 6-packs for $12.50, and cases for $41.50, starting May 21st.

To celebrate the release of Showtime at Sundown, Neshaminy Creek will be onsite at The Mahoning Drive-In Theater on May 21st for Night Two of their “It’s a MAD MAD MAD MAX Weekend” featuring Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Fury Road on their colossal CinemaScope screen. The Neshaminy Creek Brewing team will be selling merch and beer-to-go so viewers can bring a taste of the drive-in home with them. Tickets and more information for this event are available on the Mahoning Website.

“When creating Showtime at Sundown, we had so much fun with the Mahoning crew coming together to make this beer a reality after talking about the possibilities of a collab for years. It’s a classic American lager that really does epitomize the nostalgia of the drive-in and our history of brewing lagers,” says Director of Sales and Marketing, Kyle Park. “I’ve been going to Mahoning for quite some time, so having this opportunity to create such a unique partnership has been special from start to finish.”

“From the day we met the team on the lot, we knew how likeminded our worlds were,” says Virgil Cardamone, Co-Owner of The Mahoning Drive-In. “Steeped in influence and soaked in nostalgia – that’s why this partnership is a match made in cinematic heaven! Delivering an easy-drinking brew for those summer nights under the stars is a dream come true for us made possible by our friends at Neshaminy Creek, a brand we have so much love for. Adding Showtime at Sundown to their incredible lineup is a true honor to our family!”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. We try to spend as much time making and enjoying incredibly good beer and as little time as possible making up rules about beer! Founded in 2010, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. Neshaminy Creek opened their third location inside The Station in Dublin, PA in October 2021. We rely on our DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like us! Our goal is to make every moment someone spends with us as enjoyable as humanly possible. That’s what beer is for.

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com