Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company Celebrates 10 Years

CROYDON, Pennsylvania – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) rings in a decade of beers and cheers at the Croydon Taproom on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with a 10th Anniversary celebration featuring live music, two anniversary beers, food trucks, tattoos, local artisan vendors, and loads of dog and family-friendly activities. Neshaminy Creek, Bucks County’s first and longest-running production brewery, has recently racked up the craft beer industry’s most coveted awards, including Gold at the Great American Beer Festival® for Croydon is Burning, Wine Enthusiast Top Cream Ale for Better Maize Ahead, and just this month, earned a Gold at the World Beer CupTM for Warehouse Lager.

“The last few years have been an intense learning experience. We came out of crisis to emerge as a stronger, more unified, and better team producing great beer and connecting and sharing experiences with customers whether in our taprooms, at a bar, or in their homes,” says Jenna Ball, CEO of Neshaminy Creek Brewing.

On Saturday, June 11, Neshaminy Creek will release Tenured Triple IPA, brewed with Phantasm, a compound derived from New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc grapes, which lends citrus, guava and passionfruit aromas to the beer. The hazy IPA is fermented with Imperial Yeast’s Juice ale strain which enhances the beer’s already vibrant tropical flavors. At the same time, a double dry-hopping of Citra, Nelson Sauvin, and experimental HB586 gives it a massive hop presence. Sold in 16 oz. four-packs for $18 and cases for $75, Tenured Triple IPA has 10% ABV. Since one anniversary beer is never enough, Neshaminy Creek will also release Decadence, an opulent pastry stout brewed with mounds of flaked oats, 2-row, pale chocolate, and crystal malts for a rich and hearty body. This sumptuous confection was aged in Maker’s Mark barrels for 18-months and conditioned on cacao nibs, coconut, and Tahitian vanilla beans for a dessert-like flavor profile. Clocking in at 12.5% ABV, this beast of a beer is sold in 22 oz. bottles for $20. Both beers will also be available on draft starting on June 11 at the 10th Anniversary Party.

The 10th Anniversary marks a high note for the brewery, coming out of the pandemic with a strong leadership team, an award-winning line of beers, and a stable financial foundation focusing on future growth initiatives. In the coming months, renovations at the Croydon Taproom will reflect the rebrand and enhance the customer experience. Looking forward to the next ten years, Neshaminy Creek will push the limits to brew delicious and inventive craft beer to connect with a diverse community of beer drinkers including longtime supporters.

“The last ten years of being in the craft beer industry has been a wild ride,” says Rob Jahn, Founder and Owner of Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. “As a small production brewery, it’s incredible to see how many other breweries have opened up in that time. We’ve had to adapt to all of that competition and of course, global events or supply chain issues that keep us on our toes. I’m so proud of everyone that’s been part of the last decade here and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the ebbs of flows of the industry than cracking open some 10% beers in early June!”

Music & Comedy Return to Croydon: Two Days of Anniversary Celebrations at Taproom

For 10 years, Neshaminy Creek has been pairing great beer with music and entertainment. Neshaminy Creek’s old friend Danny Tamberelli, best known for his roles in Mighty Ducks and All That, returns to the Croydon Taproom with on-screen brother Michael C. Maronna to get the pre-party started Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Jeremy Balon, The Adventures of Danny & Mike live podcast will be a night of beers, laughs, and nostalgia as the stars reminisce about growing up on the set of the Nickelodeon classic, The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Tickets for the podcast’s first show of the year are $25, and each attendee will receive a signed poster.

The celebration continues Saturday, June 11, 12-7 p.m. with an official 10th Anniversary Party featuring a full raucous lineup of some of the brewery’s favorite bands, including Screaming Females, Iron Chic, Wild Pink, Big Nothing, and Graduation Speech. Several food trucks will be on-site to satisfy hungry appetites, including Clean Plate Club, Byz Empire, Mr. Big Stuff Cookie, and El Sabor del Bajio. Ellis Coffee, The Bent Spoon, Philly Soft Pretzel, and El Secreto Empanada will also offer tasty treats. A kid’s corner, photo booth, Yardley Tattoo, and axe throwing with Bury the Hatchet will round out the celebration.

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. We try to spend as much time making and enjoying incredibly good beer and as little time as possible making up rules about beer! Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. Neshaminy Creek opened their third location inside The Station in Dublin, PA in October 2021. We rely on our DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like us! Our goal is to make every moment someone spends with us as enjoyable as humanly possible. That’s what beer is for.

