Nautilus Launches “SIESTA” – A New Brew Designed to Help Female Drinkers Combat the Symptoms of PMS 

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Nautilus International, announced today the recent European launch of SIESTA™?, the world’s first non-narcotic sleep inducing beer, containing a shot of natural L-theanine from Taiyo Kagaku Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of the amino acid L-theanine. SIESTA is brewed to the German Purity Law of 1516 and contains 333 milligrams of naturally derived L-theanine amino acids 98% pure, 63 calories and 4.5 carbohydrates, with 6.3% alcohol by volume per 250 ml shot can.

Human clinical trials have shown that L-theanine can promote an alert state of relaxation without drowsiness while diminishing normal symptoms of PMS (premenstrual syndrome), improving learning performance, heightening mental acuity, promoting concentration, reducing the negative side effects of alcohol (hangover) and supporting the immune system. In a spiked beer the effects can be felt in as little as 30 to 60 minutes. L-theanine is similar to Rohypnol (flunitrazepam) but without the negative side effects of disinhibition and amnesia. Rohypnol is a very strong benzodiazepine (a class of tranquilizers) also known as Mexican Valium or roofies and is considered to be the quintessential “date rape” drug because it has been used to commit sexual assaults due to its illicit availability to sedate and incapacitate unsuspecting victims, preventing them from fighting off a sexual assault.

“A sleep inducing brew like SIESTA, should fly in Germany, it is the world’s largest consumer of beer per capita.” says Richard H. Davis, Inventor and Chief Executive Officer at Nautilus International, Inc. As a prolific inventor and entrepreneur, Davis a United States Merchant Marine and combat veteran believes that his nutraceutical brew is the beer of the future. “We are targeting the Bavarian ‘Fraulein’ beer drinker, looking for a Science-Based Remedy for PMS Relief in her specialty brew, we look forward to Munich’s Oktoberfest.” said Davis.

About Nautilus International, Inc.

Nautilus International, Inc., is a beverage marketing firm located in Beverly Hills, California, with the intent of accelerating the growth of the Company’s flagship product SIESTA beer.

Nautilus is engaged in the private label bottled water industry. Their product brands are both licensed and developed in-house, for private label store brands or co-brands which are bottled at strategic locations throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.