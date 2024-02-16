National Music Centre and Partake Brewing Team Up for Artist Residency Program

CALGARY— The National Music Centre (NMC) and Partake Brewing, a Canadian-based, low-calorie leader of non-alcoholic craft brews, announced a new strategic partnership that will give Canadian musicians the chance to explore and record inside NMC’s world- class facilities at Studio Bell.

The new residency, called NMC Artist in Residence presented by Partake Brewing, will be open to Canadian artists across all genres. Two winners, selected by a jury of NMC staff and industry professionals, will receive a five-day recording residency at Studio Bell. One act will be chosen over the spring from the call for applications open now until March 10, 2024 at 11:59 pm MT, and the winner of CBC Music’s Searchlight 2024 contest will receive the second residency. Canadian artists who are interested can apply now at studiobell.ca/artist-in-residence.

Evan Cohen, President and CCO of Partake, stated, “Partnering with the National Music Centre in this endeavour, empowering emerging artists by fostering their creativity, and offering them resources and assistance to fulfill their potential reflects Partake’s commitment to being the go-to non-alcoholic beer for individuals who embrace exploration, push boundaries, and make it happen.”

NMC’s self-directed artist residency program is designed to feed and nurture artistic creativity by providing musicians with the tools, time and space, and the use of NMC’s one-of-a-kind collection, which spans over 450 years of technical innovation.

“National Music Centre is thrilled to join forces with Partake Brewing to support artists in Canada,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of National Music Centre. “This collaboration reflects our shared interest in amplifying the diverse and extraordinary talent within the Canadian music scene. Through this national partnership, we’re opening the doors to our unparalleled collection and recording facilities so Canadian artists can take their music and creativity to new heights.”

The National Music Centre has welcomed many exceptional artists to play, experiment, and record with its collection. Past alums of NMC’s artist residency program include singer-songwriter Shawnee Kish, indie alt-pop musician Rich Aucoin, R&B/hip-hop artist Jhyve, lo-fi soul duo Sargeant X Comrade, flutist and composer Jiajia Li, pop-rockers MAJOR LOVE, R&B/soul singer Tanika Charles, psych-rock trio ne^hiyawak, classically-trained vocalist and composer Jeremy Dutcher, DJ-producer duo A Tribe Called Red, neo-classical pianist Jean-Michel Blais, guitar slinger Luke Doucet, singer- songwriter Basia Bulat, virtuosic scratch DJ and music producer Kid Koala, and many others.

The NMC Artist in Residence presented by Partake Brewing will culminate with live performances by each selected act at Studio Bell, so stay tuned for more details on the public component at studiobell.ca/whats-on.

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s ADISQ Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca. To check out the NMC experience online, including video-on-demand performances, made-in-Canada stories, and highly entertaining educational content, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

About Partake Brewing

Partake Brewing is the maker of craft non-alcoholic beers brewed for those who make it happen. Serving up the lowest calorie non-alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake, offers a delicious array of award-winning styles all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. As a B Corp certified company, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavour, classic styles and game-changing nutritionals.

For More Information:

https://drinkpartake.com/