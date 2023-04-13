NATIONAL BEER DAY: New Astros-themed IPA Debuts at CounterCommon Beerworks

HOUSTON, Texas— CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen (5413 Bellaire Blvd.) and Houston sports media upstarts Apollo Media have joined forces to create a new brew for Bayou City beer and baseball aficionados.

Released Thursday, March 23, and on tap only at CounterCommon’s Bellaire taproom and restaurant, Apollo Moonshot IPA (5.9% ABV, 46 IBU) comes bursting with notes of fresh orange, perfect for watching the hometown Houston Astros continue their reign. This easy-drinking Houston-style IPA hits it out of the park with a blend of Apollo, Centennial and Amarillo hops and orange peel. The use of Kölsch yeast provides a crisp, clean finish, perfect for hot Houston days. Apollo Moonshot IPA was created with Euro-Pils Malt sourced exclusively from the Country Malt Group, one of the leading suppliers in the craft beer industry. What exactly is a Houston-style IPA? CounterCommon co-founder Jaime Robles explains.

“For us, a Houston-style IPA is all about using unique ingredients,” Robles said. “Houston has such a rich and flavorful culture, and we think that we have captured that in our newest homegrown beer. We used flaked corn, orange peel, Apollo hops and German yeast, which typically haven’t been used together in the creation of an IPA.”

Added CounterCommon co-founder Dennis Rhee: “Using a Kölsch yeast in an IPA is atypical for us, but we were excited to develop something using this most Houston of yeasts. We believe that Apollo Moonshot can easily be one of the next great Houston beers to crush while watching the Astros win a third World Series championship.”

Robles and Rhee said that collaborating with Apollo Media was a blast because of how the brand and its founders exude passion and love for all things Houston sports. Apollo Moonshot IPA is the first-ever beer that the Apollo Media team has been involved with since its founding in February 2020.

“When CounterCommon introduced the idea, the entire team was fired up,” Apollo Media co-founder Apollo Dez said. “To see the work and time put in by CounterCommon and watch the process of the beer being created was watching true artists at work. To have a beer with the Apollo name is special, but for that beer to be consumed by the city that supports our journey is going to be really fun to see. We are truly thankful.”

Added Apollo co-founder Josh Hill: “It was really cool to see the chemistry and skill that goes into creating an IPA. We got to film the whole process and see how much work it takes.”

About CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

The first brewpub of its kind in Bellaire, CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen (5413 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, TX 77401) poured its first craft beer for the thirsty masses in July 2022. Founded by Jaime Robles, Dennis Rhee, and Minh Nguyen, CounterCommon has become a destination due to its crisp, imaginative beers and eclectic, world-spanning food menu, taking inspiration from the diverse neighborhood where it resides. CounterCommon currently has six of its own frosty creations on tap, coming directly from an attached brewhouse, with more in the works.

About Apollo Media

Founded in February 2020, Apollo Media is a Houston-based sports media content company with a vision to provide original, creative, diverse content that engages fans in a way they have never seen before. Apollo Media believes Houston sports fans have been missing a voice in the media for too long, a gap in the marketplace between millennials and Gen Z sports fans. They took the concept of the group chat with friends or bar talk about the big game and brought it to life. Apollo Media has a robust portfolio of social media and content, producing over 100 million impressions and engagement across all platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

