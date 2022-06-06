Nashville’s TailGate Brewery to Offer 100% Coverage of Healthcare Costs for All Team Members

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – One of the fastest-growing craft breweries in Tennessee, TailGate announced this significant update to their benefits package just as they’re set to open two new taprooms in Nashville and Chattanooga, respectively, bringing their total number of team members to 150+ across five taprooms.

“In 2020 we promised our team we would grow,” said Owner, Founder & Brewmaster Wesley Keegan. “Growth doesn’t just mean making more beer, it means growing as an organization. Paying 100% of benefits for all team members has been a dream for a long time, and it’s something we have decided to make a reality. There’s an incredible cost, endless amount of red tape, and administrative challenges ahead, but it’s worth it. Benefits like this don’t exist in most industries. We’re thrilled to help add it to ours.”

TailGate’s already significant benefits package is currently at 50% company-sponsored healthcare for eligible team members (and 100% dental and vision). The independent craft brewery also offers a 401(k) plan, PTO, paid holidays, and wages they actively audit to ensure they are among the best in the industry.

The TailGate team says they’re proud of the way they’ve been able to recruit and retain in the midst of a tight labor market and lasting stages of the pandemic. “Our business plan is to be the best brewery in Tennessee,” said Keegan. “And businesses show appreciation by paying their team the right way. We’re proud that we do that, but some team members haven’t been eligible for basic rights like healthcare. These last couple of years have shown us all just how important access to healthcare is. We’re proud to pay for it for all 150 (and growing) team members!”

TailGate has grown quickly throughout the state of Tennessee as a result, but says their team remains first priority. “We’re approached for a lot of marketing opportunities as we grow,” said Marketing Manager Liz Tarry. “We’re always weighing our team in the balance – is this money better spent investing back into our people? The answer is usually yes, and certainly is in this case.”

For Keegan, the ability to provide healthcare hits close to home. “Personally speaking, my late father was the person who dreamt up the name TailGate Brewery. He died too young in large part because he didn’t have healthcare. He never got to see what we’ve done with just a name. I’m so grateful that we’ve created a business today that maybe can help people not experience what he and my family did.”

Find open positions at TailGate Brewery’s five taprooms (Headquarters, Music Row, East Nashville, Germantown, and Chattanooga) at tailgatebeer.com/jobs

About TailGate Brewery

TailGate Brewery is an independently owned and operated craft brewery and pizzeria. Headquartered in Nashville, TailGate has five taprooms across Tennessee, and an outpost in the Nashville airport. TailGate is known for its commitment to its team members: providing great wages, benefits, and work environment for 150 people in Nashville and Chattanooga. Four award-winning core beers are available year-round: Orange Wheat, TENN Gold Lager, Peanut Butter Milk Stout, and TailGate Cider. TailGate brews over 200 unique recipes each year, and releases several small-batch can series weekly. These limited runs are available at the TailGate taprooms only.

For More Information:

https://www.tailgatebeer.com/