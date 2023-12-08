My Yard Live Beer Co. Collaborates With Employee James Zoul and His Three Childhood Friends on 4 Wise Dudes Winter IPA

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— My Yard Live Beer Co. will release 4 Wise Dudes Winter IPA on Friday, December 8 as part of its 4DUDESBREW collaboration series, which was started in 2021 by employee James Zoul, who has special needs, and his three friends, who also have special needs. A release party will be held on Sunday, December 10 at the San Marcos brewery.

The 4 Wise Dudes Winter IPA will initially be available only at the brewery and only on draft, with possible subsequent distribution to restaurants and bars in San Diego. One dollar from every pint sold will be donated to a non-profit organization of choice of the group that makes up 4DUDESBREW.

The 4 Dudes friend group includes Nick Bahen, Mike Roth, and Matt Zimmerman, and they worked with Director of Brewing Operations Benjamin “Shaggy” Blaney to create the beer. 4 Wise Dudes Winter IPA has a7% alcohol-by-volume (ABV), and it was brewed with Centennial, Amarillo, and Chinook hops.

The release party on December 10 is from 2:30 – 6:00 p.m., and it will feature music fromKyle Merrill Band and a “community toast” with complimentary tasters of 4 Wise Dudes Winter IPA for everyone 21+ in attendance. A raffle will be conducted throughout the afternoon to give away four packs of beer, gift cards, and other prizes.

The previous three beers in the series were 4DUDESBREW West Coast IPA in December 2021, Quatro Amigos MX Lager in May 2022, Hazy Dudes Hazy IPA in February 2023, and a re-release of Quatro Amigos MX Lager August 2023 (also now available in cans). Previous beneficiaries from these brews were Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation, Big Shrimp Foundation, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, Southern California Care Community, and The ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter. More than $12,000 has been donated thus far.

“It’s been an amazing experience to have the opportunity to work with the 4Dudes over the last two years,” said My Yard Live Managing Partner Jamie Minotti. “From our Head Brewer, Shaggy, to our Venue Manager, Ryan, everyone on our team has had a hand in supporting the project. But, ultimately, it’s The 4 Dudes that makes it what it is. They have given us, and the community, so much more in their passion, energy, love, and spirit than we could ever return. It’s really hard to put into words. You have to meet them in person.”

Nick Bahen of The 4 Dudes will officially become a My Yard Live employee later in December.

As determined by The 4 Dudes, monies from the Quatro Amigos MX Lager collab beer earlier in 2023 went to support My Yard Live patrons Cameron Jones and Julie Thenethaysong. The two celebrated their wedding at the brewery in 2019, and Jones was diagnosed with ALS shortly thereafter at the age of 32. He started the Big Shrimp Foundation, and four years later it was the beneficiary of the Quatro Amigos donation.

“It’s extra special to see one of our member breweries do something like this not just as a one-off, but as a series,” saidSan Diego Brewers Guild Executive Director Erik Fowler. “My Yard Live’s commitment to James, his friends, and the causes that are near and dear to their hearts is admirable.”

For More Information:

https://www.myyardlive.com/