Motörhead Launches Album Cover Collector Series

PEWAKUEE, Wisconsin – Brew Pipeline, a turnkey national distribution platform, announced the launch of Motörhead Album Cover Collector Series. Loud N Hazy, a new hazy IPA created in collaboration with Lift Bridge Brewery, will feature a Motörhead album cover every new release on a digitally-printed, color-enhanced label. First up will be Iron Fist this September in celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary in 1982. Loud N Hazy is currently available in 16 states and will be distributed nationwide by the end of the year.

Craft Beverage Warehouse, based in Milwaukee, will use brand-new, direct-to-can UV digital printing for the Motörhead Album Cover Collector Series. With this innovative technology, several advanced printing techniques will be achieved, including spot varnish, photo-realistic graphics, color gradients and more. Not only is this printing process more sustainable, but it yields superior, eye-catching packaging, bringing Motörhead’s album covers to life. This will allow fans to collect and display this new series for years to come.

Brewed with Strata, Eureka and Citra hops, Loud N Hazy has a monstrous blend of danky and fruit-forward hops that’s balanced out with golden malt. This new series will be sold in 4-packs of 16oz cans with a suggested retail price of $14.99, and in kegs. Prices vary due to promotions and individual state taxes.

Product specs include:

Hazy IPA

6% ABV

Pineapple, passion fruit, stone fruits and tropical citrus

Loud N Hazy is now available in 16 states including CA, NY, NJ, PA, RI, SC, GA, FL, IN, IL, WI, CO, NC, KY, TN, TX with national distribution soon to come. This news follows the recent success of Motörhead Ace of Spades, a bourbon launched last winter, and Motörhead Röad Crew, an American Pale Ale released last fall.

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline consists of a portfolio of Brands developed through partnerships at various breweries and distillers. Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing, promotions and logistics to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications.

About Motörhead

An English rock band formed in June 1975 by bassist, singer, and songwriter Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister, Motörhead quickly rose to great prominence in the British punk and heavy metal scenes. Although they changed their line-up several times, Motörhead never compromised or changed their unique, raging sound, which saw the band and their music become a lifestyle for many people from all genres, whether rockers, punks or alternative.

As a power trio, they had particular success in the early 1980s with several successful singles in the UK Top 40. The albums Overkill, Bomber, Ace of Spades and particularly No Sleep ‘till Hammersmith cemented Motörhead’s reputation as a top-tier rock band. The band is ranked number 26 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. Motörhead released 22 studio albums, 13 live recordings, 12 compilation albums, and four EPs over a career spanning 45 years. The Motörhead legacy (and lifestyle) lives strongly on through their music and loyal fans, with the band garnering a nomination for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

https://drinkmotorhead.com/