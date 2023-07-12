Mothfire Opens in Ann Arbor THURSDAY

ANN ARBOR Michigan – The team behind Mothfire Brewing Co. is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their flagship brewery and taproom at 713 W. Ellsworth in Ann Arbor. The next ‘metamorphosis’ of Mothfire Brewing Co. will take place this Thursday, July 13th as owners Noah Kaplan, David Becker and head brewer Alexis Jorgensen open Mothfire’s doors to the public. The 6,000 square foot space will feature seating for up to 40 with an expansive outdoor patio seating another 70. The taproom will feature 14 beers and 3 hard seltzers cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic drinks and packaged cans available to-go.

Soon to be open six days a week, Mothfire has partnered with Carrozza Pizza, helmed by local chefs Bobby Rosenberger and Kyle Young. Bobby and Kyle will be serving a full menu of snacks and wood-fired pizza out of their reimagined bright orange and cream school bus. The Carrozza Pizza menu features fresh and unique ingredients and dishes created to pair with Mothfire beer. Highlights include Green Curry, Sausage Rapini and Truffle Brie Pizzas as well as Local Asparagus with Salted Egg Yolk. Prices range from $6-$24.

Mothfire’s beer philosophy focuses on collaboration, creativity, quality craftsmanship and local ingredients. With specialized equipment from Canadian craft brewing system, König, all of Mothfire’s base malts and select hops are sourced from Michigan farms to create beers that are brighter and nuanced. Although IPAs are a core focus, Mothfire also specializes in craft Pilsners, stouts and fruited sours. Signature beers include: LoLo Hazy IPA, Maci West Coast IPA, Onyx Mist fruited sour and How Many Skulls Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. A trio of housemade hard seltzer cocktails include Paloma Fizz, Moscow Mule Fizz and Cucumber Basil Fizz. Tasting flights will also be available. Mothfire is being brought to life by Leon Speakers owner, Noah Kaplan alongside partner David Becker and head brewer Alexis Jorgensen. All three operators are Ann Arbor residents.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next stage of Mothfire to life. The core philosophy behind Mothfire is sparking a cultural bonfire over art, music and beer. We’re so grateful for the foundation we built at our Industrial Avenue location and believe that this next space will help us not only continue to brew and package the highest quality beer but also build a place for locals and beer lovers from near and far to gather over food, drink, music, art and more.” says Noah Kaplan

Ann Arbor creative studio, Synecdoche Creative Studio is bringing the Mothfire vision to life as architects and designers. The taproom features a modern, city-like facade with clean sightlines into the brewery and art from Kaws and others.

“The design of Mothfire’s Brewery and taproom translates the brand’s unique character into the built environment. The space is a beacon for the community drawing people in by bringing together art, music, and good beer. Large glass openings reveal the inner workings of the space, creating an intentional experience that connects guests to the brewing process. Industrial materials are juxtaposed with textural reveals and warm light paying homage to the building’s warehouse past while creating an inviting space for gathering.” says Synecdoche designer Lauren Secord

While Mothfire’s Founding Eclipse Membership sold-out in days, Mothfire Eclipse Memberships (akin to a “mug club”) will be available starting Thursday at 10am featuring $1 off beers, collectable swag and invites to new beer release events and more.

Starting Thursday, July 13th, Mothfire will be open six days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4pm – 10pm, Friday 4pm – 11pm, Saturday 12pm – 11pm, Sunday 12pm – 7pm. Mothfire will be closed on Tuesdays.

For More Information:

https://www.mothfire.com