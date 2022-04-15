Mother Road Brewing and Arizona Game & Fish Department Partner To Support AZ Wildlife

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Game & Fish Department and Flagstaff-based Mother Road Brewing Co. continue their philanthropic collaboration to bring critical on-the-ground wildlife conservation work for over 800 species across the state through proceeds from sales of craft beer Conserve & Protect Golden Ale. Now entering its third year, the two organizations are introducing new, sustainable can packaging as well as expanding additional sales reach in select Arizona grocery stores.

New year, new brew.

The beloved Sonoran pronghorn Route 66 artwork returns with a new environment-friendly packaging update. Craft beer fans can show their appreciation for conservation efforts with six 12-ounce aluminum cans in recyclable cardboard which will replace the previous four 16-ounce cans embedded in plastic packaging. The significant packaging upgrade will not impact pricing which remains the same at $9.99 to further the mission of the collaboration.

Consumers are now able to find Conserve & Protect Golden Ale in more locations than when it debuted in 2019. Whether in major grocery chains like Safeway, smaller grocers like Sprouts, or beverage stores like Total Wine — statewide availability continues to grow.

“We’re grateful to further our support for such a vital cause in the Grand Canyon State through our continued partnership with Arizona Game & Fish,” said Oliver Adams of Mother Road. “Not only will consumers have more access to enjoy a refreshing craft beer, but we’re implementing a change to recyclable packaging which underscores our commitment to this important issue in the world of beer. As the first brewery in Arizona to install a carbon recapture system, we’re continuing to build business relationships and practices that align with our values as a brewery.”

Three cheers for wildlife.

Since 2019, proceeds from sales of Conserve & Protect Golden Ale have funded two important population survey projects for the Sonoran desert tortoise and the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel. Funds allowed biologists to survey additional plots of habitat to garner key research, including documenting the return of the Mount Graham red squirrel population to triple digits after having nearly been wiped out by the Frye Fire in 2017. In 2021, the Conserve & Protect Golden Ale partnership raised a record total of $30,000.

Most recently, Conserve & Protect Golden Ale received an Award of Distinction at Arizona Forward’s 40th Annual Environmental Excellence Awards which celebrate sustainability within Arizona. With the collaboration entering an expansive third year, the potential for its impact on Arizona’s wildlife is greater than ever. Arizona Game & Fish Department and Mother Road are working to continue delivering on their shared goal: bringing awareness and support to wildlife conservation efforts while delivering quality, local craft beer throughout Arizona.

About the Arizona Game & Fish Department

The mission of the Arizona Game & Fish Department is to conserve and protect the state’s 800 plus species of wildlife. Arizona Game & Fish receives zero general fund tax dollars. Funding is primarily provided by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, tags, or stamps, and via a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Azgfd.gov.

About Mother Road Brewing Company

The mission of Mother Road Brewing Co. is to build community one pint at a time. This includes stewardship of Arizona’s natural resources like support for on-the-ground wildlife conservation projects, donating millions of pounds of organic brewing material to local farms and advocating for a healthy environment. Mother Road is Arizona’s third-largest, independently owned craft brewery, distributed statewide by Hensley Beverage Co. and its partners.

For More Information:

https://www.azwildlifehero.com/join