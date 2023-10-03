Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Cocktail-Inspired Barrel Aged Stout

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho— Mother Earth’s Four Seasons program is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to flavor experimentation. Its line of seasonal (mostly) pastry stouts has become well-known as the brewery’s premium product line. Their newest Autumn offering is no exception. Following the tradition of some of its past vintages, the ’23 installment is a big, boozy, barrel-aged brew that uses adjuncts like aromatic bitters, lemon peel, and star anise to mimic a classic southern cocktail. Hint – It rhymes with Mazerac.

Four Seasons Autumn ’23 leans heavily on barrel-aged spirit and is accented by oak and aromatic bitters. The original southern cocktail is whiskey-based and utilizes a lemon garnish and sometimes an absinthe wash, which Mother Earth’s brewers simulated by adding just a touch of lemon peel and anise, respectively. The sweetness and bitters balance the alcohol while anise and lemon peel draw out the nuances of the whiskey. To help add backbone, a complex flavor profile was achieved using various toasted malts, such as Victory and Special B, in addition to oats and Carapils for body. This full-bodied stout will instantly transport you to simpler times, and pays a nod to the original timeless cocktail.

“In 2021 we released an Old Fashioned-flavored ale that went over really well. With fall right around the corner we thought it would be a good time to pay homage to another classic. Four Seasons is a great platform for experimentation. Fortunately we’ve been doing this long enough to ensure predictable results. ”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Four Seasons Autumn ’23 is available in a very limited amount of draft and rolling out in 16oz cans throughout October. Customers are urged to locate it using Mother Earth’s beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com or visit one of Mother Earth’s tap rooms.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/