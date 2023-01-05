Mother Earth Brewing Company Opens 2023 With New Hazy IPA – ‘Idol Worship’

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Fresh off a third straight year of rotating Hazy IPAs from their Project X Series, Mother Earth announced their next artist-inspired brew to kick off the new year. Idol worship takes cues from former brews in the series, erring on the side of west-coast inspired hazies the brewery has become recognized for.

“We’ve learned a lot over the last few years about striking the right balance in terms of flavor and appearance in these beers. Upping the ABV allowed us to push the hops a bit harder while avoiding any unclean bitterness, and turning up the wheat gives us some extra body and haze without having to back-sweeten with lactose which can be common for the style.”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Ops, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Mother Earth’s latest HIPA also boasts all New Zealand and Australian Hops – Nelson Sauvin, Galaxy, and Vic Secret all set the tone with ample tropical fruit aroma and flavor that include passion fruit, mango, lychee, kiwi, and pineapple.

Idol Worship is available at Mother Earth’s Idaho tasting rooms in Boise and Nampa, and will roll out to distribution throughout January in 16oz cans and draft. You can learn more about the Project X Series on their website.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-idol-worship-hipa-sets-the-tone-for-project-x-in-the-new-year