Montauk Brewing Company Turns 10 on June 30th

MONTAUK, New York – On June 30, 2012, the first keg from Montauk Brewing Company was loaded onto a small cargo trailer attached to a seat post of a beach cruiser by three friends who had just opened New York’s easternmost brewery. That keg was pedaled to Harvest Restaurant just up the street and tapped immediately for the local community to enjoy. For the next year, Montauk Brewing Company self-distributed to local East End accounts and slowly built a buzz around a brand that didn’t exist before them.

In 2013, Boening Brothers Distributors took Montauk in from the rain and gave them their first home inside a real beer wholesaler and immediately got to work alongside the Montauk team. After an overwhelming amount of requests from the NYC market, Montauk added SKI Beer as their next partner and launched in fall 2015 with draft only, a plan that has served them well. While there was certainly magic behind the brand; it was simple things, blocking and tackling with pint glasses, coasters and walking around the city with a Wave Chaser IPA tap handle in their back pocket that built upon already existing momentum. In spring 2016, brightly colored and nautical themed Montauk six packs started to fly off shelves and loyal fans proudly tagged Montauk on Instagram at a feverish pace.

With hard work, quality beer, a great team and passionate fans; Montauk Brewing Company has risen to be one of the top craft breweries in the country while digging deep in their home market.

On April 1st of this year, Montauk co-founders Eric Moss and Vaughan Cutillo boarded a small boat on a Friday afternoon just as the wind and waves kicked up on the Hudson River. In keeping with their grassroots beginning and entrepreneurial spirit, the first keg of Wave Chaser IPA was delivered to their first account in New Jersey by way of boat. Their third wholesale partner, Kohler Distributing was waiting on the other side to welcome them to their first state outside of their home market. The small and mighty Montauk team was also there, ready to celebrate the evening and get ready for their most exciting year yet.

2022 marks a decade of fresh beer and good vibes for the little brewery from Long Island’s East End. Special events, a limited “Brew Barn” can release in partnership with Surfrider Foundation, commemorative merchandise and an innovation pipeline as packed as ever will make 2022 a very special year for Montauk Brewing Company.

Montauk’s “Come As You Are” motto is all about welcoming new fans to the brand while celebrating those who have supported them from day one. Whoever you are, wherever you may be from, enjoy a cold Montauk Brew Co. beer or hard seltzer and join their family who live the no-frills good life at the red Brew Barn located steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

Montauk Brewing Company will release a small batch of 16OZ 4-pack cans of Hang Ten IPA at the brewery that will be available at retailers throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties in the beginning of July. If you happen to be near Montauk on June 30th, grab your 4-pack fresh off the canning line at 62 South Erie Avenue in downtown Montauk!

For More Information:

https://montaukbrewingco.com/pages/home