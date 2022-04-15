Montauk Brewing Company to Support the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund with Limited Release

MONTAUK, New York – Montauk’s first “Brews for a Cause” release of 2022 will hit shelves in late April to raise awareness and funds for the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund. This very special release was brewed with Citra & Columbus hops and checks in at 5.6% ABV. “We wanted to brew a clean and crisp Pale Ale with balanced hop character. The beer is very similar to our Truth Serum Pale Ale that we’ve brewed for a few years now, and the fans really love it,” said Eric Moss, Montauk Co-Founder/Brewmaster. This limited release will sell fast with proceeds going to support the incredible work of everyone at the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund. Find out more and how to donate at TerryFund.org.

https://montaukbrewingco.com/pages/home