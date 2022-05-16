Montauk Brewing Company Releases May Flowers IPA to Celebrate the Season

MONTAUK, New York – May Flowers IPA will be released exclusively at Montauk Brewing Company on May 26th. This IPA was brewed with Mosaic hops and a blend of Pilsner and Wheat malt that give it light body and easy drinkability with tropical and citrus aromas.

Checking in at 6% ABV, May Flowers is a sign that the summer season is fast approaching.

Stay tuned for upcoming releases and exciting innovation by following the brewery on social @montaukbrewco.

Montauk Brewing Company turns 10 in June and will be celebrating appropriately with special events, a collaboration beer with The Surfrider Foundation and partnerships with Fair Harbor Clothing and Priority Bikes. You won’t want to miss what they’ve got brewing!

For More Information:

https://montaukbrewingco.com/pages/home