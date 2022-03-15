Montauk Brewing Company Expands to New Jersey with Kohler Distributing

MONTAUK, New York – You’ll now be able to Chase Your Wave in New Jersey! Montauk Brewing Company is excited to open its first market outside their home state of New York on April 1st. “We’re thrilled to partner with Kohler Distributing for Bergen and Hudson counties. Our team couldn’t be more excited to work with such a professional and energetic team as Kohler. It’ll be fun to see what we can accomplish together,” said Montauk President, Terry Hopper. A tour of Hoboken and Jersey City in February confirmed the decision to bring Montauk across the Hudson. Fans and distributors have been asking for the brand in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island – and as far away as Florida and California so this step just makes sense. Montauk will launch kegs of their flagship Wave Chaser IPA and Easy Riser Belgian White to start, a plan that worked well for them in the NYC market a few years ago. On June 1st, Kohler will add Passaic, Sussex, Morris, Essex, and Union counties.

The Montauk Team is thrilled to introduce fans in New Jersey to the brand and is currently lining up big launch parties for the rollout.

