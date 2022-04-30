Monday Night Brewing Collaborates With Hip Hop Heads Brewery On Newest Release

ATLANTA, Georgia – Launching in our Atlanta taprooms on April 29, Maibock Music is a collaboration beer between Monday Night Brewing and Hip Hop Heads, a brewery-in-planning. It is the product of a rip in the multiverse: the rare collision of parallel lines. Both Monday Night Brewing and Hip Hop Heads Brewery respectively started as just a group of three guys in Atlanta hanging out, brewing beer in their driveways, and spitballing: “Hey, wouldn’t it be cool if we made this homebrewing hobby into a business?”

While Monday Night found its early musical (and somewhat ironic) inspiration in Bryan Adams, Hip Hop Heads were aptly drawn to hip hop–creating experiential playlists to accompany each brew they make.

Fusing their love of beer, music, and Atlanta culture, the breweries joined forces and conceived of Maibock Music, a Maibock that faithfully adheres to German brewing tradition. A bready malt aroma emanates from a classic mash bill and is complemented by the nuances of noble hops. In production for the better part of three months, with a great deal of spunding time, this 6.9% ABV golden liquid is worthy of a promotion from the boss (Rick Ross).

When it came time to hatch the collaboration beer’s recipe, the breweries started from scratch. “We actually all came together with no end goal in mind,” says Lance Templeton, one of Hip Hop Heads’ Co-Founders. “We knew the brew would be coming out in the spring, so we were thinking of what kind of beer would be indicative of that time period: something crisp, refreshing, with a slightly higher alcohol content.”

Monday Night’s Brewmaster, Peter Kiley, chimes in. “I said, ‘You know, what you’re talking about is a Maibock.’ Choosing this style was such a weird path–I would have never imagined that this would be the beer we were making–but the fact that we’re making it demonstrates to me the Hip Hop Heads’ real passion for understanding and preserving beer.”

Dwight Ho-Sang, Lance Templeton, and Joe Edelin, the founders of Hip Hop Heads Brewery, are all educators by trade, teaching in the Atlanta school system for the past twenty years. Teaching is hard work, and after long days of dealing with preteens and tweens, they would kick back and unwind over craft beer. The backdrop to their beer sessions was always hip hop. Like most brilliant plans, their idea to start their own brewery arose “after beer five or six.” The ball started rolling after Dwight’s wife bought him a homebrew kit (almost exactly what happened with Monday Night’s origin, when two of our co-founders were simultaneously gifted homebrew kits). Wives: Consider yourselves warned.

“We started building our own recipes and that prompted us to allow other folks to taste our beer. People thought it was actually pretty good. Then we started adding the playlist to it and making it an experience that we could market and brand and sell. And then it was like, what if we did this thing for real,” says Joe Edelin, Hip Hop Heads’ Co-Founder.

It’s only a matter of time until the trio creates their own space where hip-hop music and craft beer blend into a hallmark Hip Hop Heads experience.

“It’s more than just sound coming through the speakers,” muses Joe. “We’ll have experiential elements happening in the space that connects craft beer and hip hop together. There’s trap yoga. There’s hip hop paint and sip. Hip hop trivia. There’s all sorts of things that we can do within the space to provide that experience.”

In the spirit of enjoying a beer as a complete sensory experience, Monday Night Brewing and Hip Hop Heads Brewery will be celebrating the launch of their collaboration beer on April 30 from 2-5 pm at Monday Night Garage. There will be a live DJ, merch, and of course, Maibock Music will be flowing on draft and available to-go in 16oz 4 packs. Presales for Maibock Music are now available on Monday Night Brewing’s online store.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a small Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson, and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations.

About Hip Hop Heads Brewery

Hip Hop Heads Brewery was founded by three long-time educators and friends, Dwight Ho-Sang, Joseph Edelin, and Lance Templeton. They have combined their love for craft beer and hip-hop music to create a product that represents their community and culture. They seek to change the traditional craft beer narrative and provide a fresh new take on who craft beer drinkers are, and what they can bring to the table. The Brewery’s tagline is “Taste the Music,” and to that end they plan to bridge craft beer and hip hop cultures by providing a QR code on each of their cans that, when scanned, will produce a hip hop playlist that is specifically curated for that beer, capturing its taste and mood, and giving that consumer a multisensory experience.

