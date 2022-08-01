Monday Night Brewing Celebrates 11 Years with 50+ Beers and More

Monday Night’s Tie One On Anniversary Party Returns With

More Beers On Tap Than Ever Before

ATLANTA –– Atlanta-based, award-winning Monday Night Brewing is toasting to 11 years of killer craft brewing with its ‘Tie One On’ anniversary bash. Taking place at Monday Night Garage located in Atlanta’s West End on August 6-7, 2022, the brewery is crankin’ all levers to the max, with a 50+ beer tap list, specialty bars, and live music all day Saturday.

The Monday Night fam has a lot to celebrate throughout this two-day hop fest as the brewery saw tremendous growth and success in its eleventh year. Last September, they opened their fourth taproom in Nashville, TN, and earlier this month announced plans for a fifth taproom to open in Charlotte in early 2023, with distribution expanding to North Carolina. In addition, the brewery dominated in the international and national beer competition sphere, collecting multiple prestigious awards from the World Beer Cup, U.S. Open Beer Championship, Frankfurt International Trophy (Germany), Concours International de Lyon (France), and Aro Rojo (Mexico).

“As we enter our second decade of brewing, we’re really starting to hit our stride. We’re confident in how we make beer,” says Brewmaster Peter Kiley. “We have such a large group of talented people, both on the creative and processing side—nothing is impossible. The anniversary tap list showcases a super wide breadth of beer, which is a demonstration of what we do.”

Party-goers can look forward

A 50+ beer tap list: A selection of six bars, ranging from Hop Hut IPAs, a lager bar, and indoor bars offering a mix of Monday Night classics, beloved throwbacks, collaboration beers with friends, and Narwater Craft Hard Seltzers.

Two special release debuts: Tie 11 , a Barrel-Aged Strong Ale from the Garage, and Shiny Happy People , a 2X New England-style IPA brewed with Phantasm, Cara Cara Oranges, Tangerines and Lemon Puree with CBD will be available on draft and to-go.

, a Barrel-Aged Strong Ale from the Garage, and , a 2X New England-style IPA brewed with Phantasm, Cara Cara Oranges, Tangerines and Lemon Puree with CBD will be available on draft and to-go. Delicious local food: By party time, the Garage’s pizza program will be up and running serving up fresh, Neapolitan-style pizzas from its newly-installed wood-fire oven. Krupana will also be selling burgers and The Little Sombrero will be slinging authentic street tacos.

Live Music: On Saturday, August 6, live music will set the tone for a raucous time. The lineup includes Atlanta-favorites Misnomer Sound , Sleep Dance , Hihat Hamin , Troop Brand , and C-Suite (the latter of which Monday Night’s CEO Jeff Heck serves as the frontman).

, , , , and (the latter of which Monday Night’s CEO Jeff Heck serves as the frontman). Late night DJ set: Saturday, DJ Empress Rah will be spinning from 10pm-1am.

will be spinning from 10pm-1am. Brewery tours: Monday Night’s brew team will be showing off the Garage’s barrel-aged and souring facilities throughout the day.

Family friendly fun: There will be a game room highlighting must-have brewery games, plus family-friendly activities all day Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased here. For Saturday, August 6, guests can find several mix-and-match options, including a VIP experience, General Admission, and a Late Night Party (all 21+). Sunday, August 7, will be the brewery’s free-to-attend family day where everyone is welcome – kids, families and four-legged friends.

For more information, visit the ticketing site or follow Monday Night on Instagram and Facebook.

# # #

ABOUT MONDAY NIGHT BREWING:

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck. Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at Monday Night West Midtown and Monday Night Garage in Atlanta, as well as Monday Night Social Club based in Birmingham, Alabama, and Monday Night Preservation Co. in Nashville, Tennessee. Monday Night’s fifth taproom will be opening in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023. The craft brewery’s award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. Learn more at www.mondaynightbrewing.com.

WEST MIDTOWN (ATLANTA, GA):

Mon-Wed 4-9PM | Thurs 4-10PM | Fri 12PM-12AM | Sat 12PM-12AM | Sun 12-8PM

GARAGE (ATLANTA, GA):

Mon-Wed 4-9PM | Thurs 4-10PM | Fri 12PM-12AM | Sat 12PM-12 AM | Sun 12-8 PM

SOCIAL CLUB (BIRMINGHAM, AL):

Mon-Wed: 4-10PM | Thurs: 11AM-10PM | Fri – Sat: 11AM-12AM | Sun: 11-10PM