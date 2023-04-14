Molson Coors Donates 50,000 Cans of Water to Arkansas Residents Following Tornadoes

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) is donating approximately 50,000 cans of water to assist Arkansas residents as the state recovers from a series of devastating tornadoes in late March.

“Clean water is an immediate and long-term need in Arkansas as the state continues to grapple with the devastating effects of the recent tornadoes,” said Michael Nordman, senior manager of community affairs for Molson Coors. “We are committed to helping communities across the nation in times of devastation.”

The cans of water were delivered from Molson Coors’ Shenandoah Brewery in Elkton, VA to donation centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood on Friday, April 7. Firefighters, police and other first responders are distributing the water throughout the communities where it is most needed.

Since launching its water donation program in 2017, Molson Coors, in partnership with Broomfield, CO-based Ball Corporation, has provided more than 2 million cans of water to communities affected by disasters. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.

The water is canned at the Molson Coors brewery in Trenton, OH and stored in its Shenandoah and Golden, CO breweries.

Transportation of the water was provided by trucking company Walker Transportation and the cans were distributed by Glazer’s Beer and Beverage.

In addition to its water donation program, Molson Coors supports key local programs and initiatives that promote strong, thriving communities.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment.

For More Information:

https://www.molsoncoors.com/