Molson Coors and Thurgood Marshall College Fund Celebrate Innovation Challenge Winners

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Molson Coors recently held a four-day Innovation Challenge pitch competition in collaboration with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to nurture the next generation of diverse leaders. Twenty students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the country pitched their solutions for business challenges to a panel of expert judges including Molson Coors executives, business leaders and community nonprofit partners. Team SipSoul Collective claimed first place, presenting an idea where HBCUs can participate in a social media contest to win scholarships and bringing a lawn festival to promote physical health awareness on college campuses. Molson Coors awarded $30,750 in prizes at their corporate office in Milwaukee.

“It always amazes our team to see the immense talent, brilliance and ingenuity that emerges from student participants during the Innovation Challenge,” said Michael Nordman, senior manager of community affairs, Molson Coors. “At Molson Coors, we know that fostering empowerment and entrepreneurship in the minds of young people is crucial for creating a diverse, inclusive and thriving workforce. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support future problem solvers with great ideas.”

SipSoul Collective’s winning idea included a social media contest where select schools could win one of three $10,000 scholarships and bring ZOA Yard Fest to their school. The ZOA Yard Fest is an epicenter of HBCU culture, ZOA products, exclusive merchandise and a “warrior challenge” obstacle course used to promote physical health awareness. The obstacle course uses ZOA’s ambassador, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and a “warrior” theme to aid in promotion across pilot HBCU campuses.

“We are appreciative of our partnership with Molson Coors and the opportunities they are providing our students with experience and exposure that will enhance their skills and prepare them for corporate America once they graduate,” said Dr. Harry Williams, president and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “Justice Thurgood Marshall fought tirelessly during his life for access and equity. These innovative challenges are one of his visions being realized. They are essential and showcase our students’ creativity and passion. Congratulations to the winning team for their ideas and execution.”

The Innovation Challenge not only offers students the chance to present their ideas but also opens doors for potential career opportunities. Winners of the challenge are provided with the chance to apply for internship positions at Molson Coors, gaining valuable hands-on experience in the industry. Kasia Goddard, Thurgood Marshall Fund Scholar and standout participant from the 2022 winning team, was offered an internship in human resources at Molson Coors immediately following the competition.

“Participating in the pitch competition was an invigorating experience filled with positive energy and a refreshing break from academia, allowing my brain muscles to work in new ways,” said Goddard. “While the competition was challenging at times, our team persevered, understanding the importance of having fun as well as passion and effective communication in presenting our ideas. I’m thrilled to have been offered an internship at Molson Coors for the summer following the competition and am excited for future opportunities as I begin my career.”

Molson Coors has contributed more than $11 million over more than 35 years as a founding partner of TMCF, supporting leadership development, education programs and scholarship opportunities for HBCU students.

In addition to its partnership with TMCF, Molson Coors is dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion by investing in initiatives and partnering with organizations that aim to improve livelihoods, build resilient communities and empower the next generation of diverse leaders.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment.

