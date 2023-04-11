Modern Times’ Orderville Earns New Placements

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Concerts and sporting events are even more rad with new placements for Modern Times Beer + Coffee. Starting this week concertgoers and sports fans can enjoy Orderville Hazy IPA 19.2oz cans at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, and in the Los Angeles area at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and the historic Greek Theatre.

Orderville Hazy IPA has been Modern Times’ top-selling beer and a staple of the California craft beer scene for the better part of a decade. It has seen consistent growth in various on- and off-premise channels, including a 20% increase of the 19.2oz format in grocery the past 12 months.

Along with Orderville Hazy IPA, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles will be offering Modern Times’ in-house roasted Idea Machine coffee, along with an exclusive Greek Theatre coffee blend available for purchase in the gift shop.

“We are honored these iconic venues in Southern California have chosen Orderville Hazy IPA for their summer sports and concerts series,” said Rich Collins, National Accounts Director. “The experience of sipping your favorite beverage and watching your favorite performer or sports team is just really magical. We are just thrilled to be a part of that experience.”

About Modern Times Beer

Founded in 2013, Modern Times Beer is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, culinary wizards, creative powerhouses, and beer-slingers. MT is based in San Diego with its production brewery, roastery, and tasting room in Point Loma, tasting room in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, and restaurant/tasting room in Encinitas. Modern Times Beer is distributed throughout California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington. In 2022, Modern Times Beer + Coffee joined Craft ‘Ohana, a family of beverage brands including Maui Brewing Co, Maui Hard Seltzer, and Kupu Spirits.

