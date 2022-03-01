MobCraft Hires Derick Rivera as Head Brewer at New Curtis Park Neighborhood Taproom

DENVER, Colorado – MobCraft Beer is excited to announce the hiring of Derick Rivera as the Head Brewer for their new brewpub and taco restaurant in the Curtis Park neighborhood of Denver, CO.

Rivera brings a wealth of experience to the growing brewery. Derick started his brewing career at Rockyard Brewing Company, where he spent over four years working his way up from Cellarman, to Shift Brewer, to Head Brewer. In this role, he was responsible for all aspects of the brewing process including recipe development, quality control, inventory management and helped facilitate their entire beer portfolio rebrand in 2018. Rivera has also served as the Cellar Manager for Upslope Brewing Company in Boulder, CO and the Head Brewer for Byers Peak Brewery in Winter Park, CO.

Throughout Rivera’s six years of brewing experience, his teams have earned several prestigious awards including three Great American Beer Fest golds, one World Beer Cup silver and a World Beer Cup gold.

MobCraft Beer’s co-founder and CEO, Henry Schwartz, states, “We could not be more thrilled to have Derick as part of the MobCraft Team. He brings a high level of experience, passion and incredible knowledge for the craft to our new Denver taproom. He felt like an instant fit to our team and we can’t wait to get him brewing and open the doors to the new location.”

Rivera’s skills and personality are an ideal match for MobCraft. “I couldn’t be more grateful to join a team where community, collaboration and creativity are at the heart of the brand. I can’t wait to get this thing rolling and have the opportunity to brew some fine beer in the heart of Denver, with my friends and family by my side,” says Rivera.

MobCraft Beer is partnering with Dee Tacko of Pueblo, CO to open a brewpub and taco restaurant in the former Liberati Brewery at 2403 Champa Street in the Curtis Park area of Denver, Colorado. The taproom bar will have over 25 draft lines, plus offer a full bar including wine, liquor, hard seltzers, hard cider, and a seasonal beergarita – a beverage that combines agua frescas from Dee Tacko and sour ale from MobCraft, served with a shot of tequila.

Renovations of the space are currently underway with the hopes of opening in March of 2022. The taproom will feature two spaces: one for traditional sit-down dining and one with a more casual taproom vibe with high tops, lounge furniture and games. The property also features a 5,000 square foot patio with outdoor lounge and dining seating, bocce courts, fire pits, plus a parking lot with 30 spaces for customer parking.

About MobCraft Beer

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak. It is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. MobCraft’s taproom is located at 505 S. 5th Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Throughout the year the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas. At the end of the vote, the winning beer is brewed and available for all to enjoy. These crowdsourced beers are served in the taproom with MobCraft flagships, beers from their Wild & Sour Program, and more.

For More Information:

https://blog.mobcraftbeer.com/denver/