MobCraft Dee Tacko Teams up with Falling Rock Tap House for Great American Beer Fest Celebrations

DENVER, Colorado – MobCraft Dee Tacko has partnered with Chris Black of the former Falling Rock Tap House of Denver and Jeff Willis, formerly of Tap and Handle in Fort Collins, to host five days of parties and beer focused activities during the week of the Great American Beer Festival held October 5th-9th in Denver, CO. Each daily party will be held at 2403 Champa Street in the Curtis Park neighborhood of Denver and feature rare, limited and some all-time favorite craft beers.

MobCraft Dee Tacko will be carrying on the spirit of the iconic Falling Rock Tap House that closed in June of 2021 as the go-to spot after the Great American Beer Festival. Each day during the GABF, MobCraft Dee Taco will focus on a different craft beer theme, including:

Wisconsin Wednesday (October 5) : A celebration of the amazing craft beers of Wisconsin. Also, we will serve up a traditional Wisconsin fish fry and Lakefront Brewery will be bringing their world famous cheese curds.

Thursday Pro-Am Takeover (October 6): The taps will feature one-off beers brewed in collaboration between professional brewers and homebrewers. Brewers from across the country will be on-sight for Q&A. .

Friday IPA Throwdown (October 7): Draft lines will be full of the most sought after IPA’s in craft beer.

Saturday Lager Lounge (October 8): We tip our caps to the lighter beer style with a celebration of Lagers.

Sunday Brewmaster Brunch (October 9): A low-key, ticketed beer brunch featuring a curated menu by Dee Tacko Chef John Herrera along with hand selected beers.

In addition, Chris and Jeff will be selecting rare and hard to find beers from friends near and far to be tapped periodically throughout the five day event. Stay tuned for specific details about each day as the festival nears.

Chris Black is a pioneer in the Denver craft beer scene and opened the legendary Falling Rock Tap House in Denver in 1997. Chris says, “It’s now been a year since Falling Rock closed and the questions I’ve been asked most besides what I am doing now has been what do we do now that Falling Rock is closed and where do we meet up with everybody? After 24 years of holding amazing tappings during GABF, it’s really hard to stop. It’s just in my blood. I wanted to keep that spirit alive and wanted a place where people knew I was going to be in order to keep the relationships alive. When I started Falling Rock back in 1997, nobody was doing much in Denver during GABF Week so we just started tapping great beers we could get a hold of. I had already been working in the craft beer industry for 15 years, so I knew most of the people making amazing beers as the industry was MUCH smaller back then. Things just grew over time and we started doing special themed tappings also. The connection with MobCraft came about through relationships I had. Jeff Willis, MobCraft’s General Manager here in Denver, used to work for the same beer bar as my brother Steve and I in Texas. We connected when he moved up to Colorado many years ago, even before he opened up Tap & Handle in Ft. Collins. When he started working with MobCraft, we started talking and it just seemed like a natural fit.”

Jeff Willis, General Manager of the new MobCraft Dee Tacko location, adds, “After two years of canceled events and modified festivals, I look forward to the return of traditional GABF festivities in Denver. Craft beer is such a social industry and it was deeply affected by these last couple of years. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone together again as well as meeting the new breweries on the scene.” Jeff continues, “Falling Rock was such an iconic venue to meet and greet the who’s who of the craft beer community. I spent many GABF’s there, and have so many amazing memories that made it a one-of-a-kind establishment. I think the collaborative nature of MobCraft lends itself to be a natural location to carry on a new tradition. It will be fun to continue some of the events as well as introducing new ones. To me, craft beer has always been a combination of tradition and progression. It is an honor to work with Chris on this project and help usher in a new era.”

The new brewpub and taco restaurant is located at 2403 Champa Street in the Curtis Park neighborhood of Denver. Renovations of the space are currently well underway with the grand opening scheduled for summer 2022. The taproom will have 30 draft lines plus offer a full bar including wine, liquor, hard seltzers and hard cider. The brewpub will also feature two spaces: one for traditional sit-down dining and one with a more casual taproom vibe with high tops, lounge furniture and games. The property also features a 5,000 square foot patio with outdoor lounge and dining seating, bocce courts, fire pits and a parking lot with 30 spaces for customer parking.

About MobCraft Beer

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak. It is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. MobCraft’s taproom is located at 505 S. 5th Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Throughout the year the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas. At the end of the vote, the winning beer is brewed and available for all to enjoy. These crowdsourced beers are served in the taproom with MobCraft flagships, beers from their Wild & Sour Program, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.mobcraftbeer.com