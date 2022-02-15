MobCraft Beer and CAC Brewing Co. Partner to Release Black is Beautiful Stout, Bringing Beer to More than 300 Walmart Stores

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – MobCraft Beer is proud to announce the release of Black is Beautiful Stout in Walmart stores across Wisconsin. Black is Beautiful was produced in collaboration with Chris Adams of CAC Brewing Co., the first black-owned brewery in the state of Wisconsin since Peoples Brewing Company closed in 1972.

MobCraft’s Black is Beautiful will be released this February in 20 Walmart locations throughout Wisconsin.

MobCraft joins over 10 regional craft breweries, each producing a unique version of the Stout, that will be available in over 300 Walmart locations nationwide.

A portion of the proceeds of the MobCraft brew will be donated to MKE Black, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness and supporting black-owned businesses in the greater Milwaukee area, and The Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program, a program designed to provide opportunities to women and people of color to gain hands-on training and education in brewing.

The Black is Beautiful brew recipe was created by Chris Adams and fine tuned by MobCraft Beer. Chris will be launching CAC Brewing Co. later this year.

Up until now, Black is Beautiful has primarily been sold and served in bars and taprooms. When Walmart approached MobCraft President and Co-Founder, Henry Schwartz, he leapt at the opportunity to brew and can this beer for a larger retail audience. “This is our second Black is Beautiful collaboration and a wonderful opportunity to continue the conversations of social inequality in our country. Our partnership with MKE Black continues to pave the way to have open dialogue about race inequalities in our community, while exposing more people to the world of craft beer. We are thrilled to be partnering with Walmart to continue to be part of this important cause on a national scale.” says Schwartz.

Look for Black is Beautiful to hit your local Walmart shelves starting February 15 in coordination with Black History Month.

The Black is Beautiful initiative and brew recipe was created by Marcus Baskerville, co-founder and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing Co., who published his beer recipe so that other brewers could produce the Stout, so long as a portion of their proceeds went to support social-justice initiatives in their local communities. Since then, over 1,200 breweries representing all 50 states and 22 countries have brewed their version of Black is Beautiful Stout, raising over $3 million dollars in total for social injustice causes.

CAC Brewing is the brainchild of Chris Adams, a family man and military veteran. He has been homebrewing for over 14 years. He enjoys brewing beers from around the world and creating unique beers. He is looking forward to sharing his craft beer passion and creations with the world.

About MobCraft Beer

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak. It is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. MobCraft’s taproom is located at 505 S. 5th Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Throughout the year the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas. At the end of the vote, the winning beer is brewed and available for all to enjoy. These crowdsourced beers are served in the taproom with MobCraft flagships, beers from their Wild & Sour Program, and more.

