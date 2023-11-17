Migration & Georgetown Brewing Announce Collaboration

Migration and Georgetown Brewing are thrilled to announce their collaboration on the second annual release of Emerald Bridges IPA. This unique partnership brings together the expertise, creativity, and passion of two favorite pacific northwest breweries to deliver an exceptional craft beer experience.

Emerald Bridges IPA combines the distinct styles and flavors that have made these breweries beloved by beer enthusiasts in both Oregon and Washington. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the brewers have carefully selected premium malts and hops from around the globe to create a harmonious blend that tantalizes taste buds with every sip. Expect a bold yet balanced West Coast IPA featuring Nectaron from New Zealand, and Oregon grown Strata hops. A small addition of Citra hops brings it all together to deliver big notes of passionfruit, peach, and pineapple.

“We are incredibly excited about this collaboration,” said Mike Branes, Migration Head Brewer and Co-Founder. “Working alongside Georgetown Brewing has been an inspiring journey as we combined our knowledge and skills to create something truly special. Our shared vision for crafting exceptional beers has led us on this fun adventure. We believe that Emerald Bridges IPA will be loved by both our loyal fans as well as those new to our breweries.” states Branes.

The name “Emerald Bridges” pays homage to both breweries’ hometowns of Seattle and Portland. Emerald Bridges IPA will be available in limited quantities on draft in Oregon and Washington at select retailers, bars, and restaurants across. Craft beer fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release and experience the magic of Emerald Bridges IPA firsthand.

About Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping and a little luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles.

For More Information:

https://migrationbrewing.com/