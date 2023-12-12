Migration Brewing Unveils New Concept Pop-Up Bar

PORTLAND, Ore.— Migration Brewing is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new pop-up bar located on SE Division & 35th Place. The project is called Migration’s Craft Collective (M.C.C.) and will feature a curated list of fine local craft beers, wines and cocktails. Inspired by Japanese Izakaya bar culture, the Migration Craft Collective will be an intimate drinking experience, nestled within a cozy 800sf bar.

With its prime location in one of Portland’s most vibrant neighborhoods, this new venture promises to become a go-to destination for those seeking exceptional craft products and an immersive experience for beer enthusiasts and locals alike. Craft Collective visitors can expect a fun selection of handcrafted beers that showcase Migration’s commitment to quality and innovation. From classic styles to experimental concoctions that push boundaries – there will be something for every palate. Our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to guide guests through their personal craft journey.

In addition to offering an extensive libations menu, the new bar is conveniently located adjacent to the Farmhouse food cart pod that serves up a wide variety of amazing cuisines. Guests can indulge in delicious bites crafted from locally sourced ingredients while savoring their favorite pint under a large covered and heated patio.

The Craft Collective is opening by December 15th and will run through spring of 2024, with aspirations of becoming a permanent location. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available to those that are 21+ years of age. Located at 2425 SE 35th Place, Portland, OR 97202 the new bar will be open Wed – Friday 3pm to 9pm. Saturday + Sunday 1pm to 9pm.

About Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping and a little luck, they have since opened six locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles.

For More Information:

https://migrationbrewing.com/