Mexican Lager 12-Packs, 12 Years, and a GABF Medal: Lone Tree Brewing Publishes 2023 Year in Review

LONE TREE, Colo.— In 2023, Lone Tree Brewing won a coveted GABF medal for its best-selling Mexican Lager, introduced 12-packs of said lager to distribution, contributed $4,500 to causes the brewery cares about, and celebrated 12 years in the Colorado craft beer business.

Here is the 2023 Lone Tree Brewing Company Year In Review.

Beer In Review

Lone Tree brought back its popular Hefeweizen, Oktoberfest, and Vanilla Caramel Amber in seasonal cans in 2023, and also introduced the year-round SKU Blueberry Blonde and winter seasonal Brownie Stout across Colorado and Kansas. In the fall, the legendary Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA crept on tasting room taps for one day only. In the winter, the brewery introduced Brownie Stout in cans.

This year Lone Tree also introduced 12-packs of its flagship and decorated Mexican Lager. This beer, Lone Tree’s top seller, won its third Great American Beer Festival medal, a silver in the American Light Lager category at the 2023 awards.

Production

Lone Tree produced 3,543 barrels of beer in 2023, using 239,000 pounds of grain and 3,600 pounds of hops. Lone Tree filled 570,048 cans last year.

Throughout the year, the brewery recaptured 130,820 gallons of water and reused pallet wraps that saved 400 pounds of plastic wrap from landfills.

Sales & Distribution

Lone Tree sold beer across Colorado and Kansas through longstanding distribution partnerships; Western Distributing and Ska Brewing in Colorado, and Worldwide Beverage Group in Kansas.

Community and Events

Lone Tree’s philanthropic contributions totaled $4,500 in 2023. Among the recipients were Drink for Pink, Big Dogs Huge Paws, the Evans Scholarship Fund, Douglas County Libraries, the Honor Bell Foundation, and the Moving Mountains Animal Rescue. The third annual Douglas County School District Bridge Transition Program & Lone Tree Brewing car show raised more than $12,000 that helps facilitate the transition from school to the adult world through meaningful learning opportunities within the classroom and community.

In 2023, Lone Tree presented its annual market series including the Summer, Oktoberfest and Fall Craft markets; each featuring more than 20 local craft vendors.

Exciting for Lone Tree Brewing’s tasting room customers is the installation of a new photo wall that sports Lone Tree’s slogan, Take Root Grow Friends. Social media selfies are encouraged, with the hashtag #takerootgrowfriends.

In December of 2023, Lone Tree celebrated 12 years in business with four specialty beers made for the occasion. The brewery extends gratitude to its friends and family for coming out to celebrate another successful year in business.

Moving Forward

“We’re always giving our portfolio close examination to stay nimble in the dynamic Colorado beer marketplace, and we’re pleased to see consumer demand for styles that we love to brew the most— including lagers, fruit beer, and traditional European styles,” says Lone Tree Brewing Sales & Marketing Director Dennis Stack. “We’re thrilled that our customers love Hefeweizen and Oktoberfest, two seasonals that sold out rapidly last year. Both of those beers will return in 2024, along with two new seasonal cans: Juicy IPA in spring, and building upon the momentum of the Mexican Lager category with Lime Mexican Lager in summer.”

Lone Tree will celebrate the grand opening of its second location in Parker (at 18425 Pony Express Drive) on Friday, March 1. After years of searching for another space, the company is thrilled to expand in 2024.

About Lone Tree Brewing Co.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

For More Information:

