Metier Brewing Signs With Columbia Distributing

Columbia Distributing will begin selling Metier Brewing throughout the state of Washington starting on February 1st, 2024. Metier was founded in Seattle in 2018 by Rodney Hines and Todd Herriott who shared a passion for making great beer while giving back to the community.

The name Metier simply means an occupation, or activity where one excels. Metier has excelled and then some with an award-winning portfolio of ales including their flagship Metier Pale Ale, Horizon IPA and Black Stripe Coconut Porter. They’ve been winners of multiple Washington and American Craft Beer awards and were identified in Brewbound’s 2022 class of Rising Stars.

Metier’s original taproom and production facility is located in Woodinville, and they recently opened a taproom on Cherry Street in Seattle’s Central District. They also partner with the Seattle Mariners at Steelheads Alley, located across the street from T-Mobile Park in a collaboration brew pub which honors the legacy of the Seattle Steelheads baseball team.

Metier is the only black owned brewery in Washington and one of only a handful in the country. Like Columbia, Metier believes strongly in supporting the communities where they live and work and have developed a program where they recruit BIPOC candidates to learn all aspects of the brewing business from production to marketing to sales. The goal of this effort is to foster greater opportunity for people of all backgrounds within the beer business and to connect communities through the art of beer making.

For More Information:

https://metierbrewing.com/