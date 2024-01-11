Meet Thorntail: A Hard Agave Brand Launching January 2024

SEATTLE, Wash.— Thorntail Hard Agave, the first such beverage created and produced in the Northwest, announced it will be available in QFC and Fred Meyer locations this month, thus setting its sights on becoming the quintessential drink of summer. Made with fermented Blue Weber agave sourced from small organic farms in the Jalisco region of Mexico, real fruit and all-natural sweeteners, Thorntail Hard Agave is available in three mouthwatering flavors: sea salt lime, peach strawberry and passionfruit guava, in 6-packs of a single flavor or a 12-can variety pack. With a 5% ABV, and only 110 to 120 calories per can, “Thornies” are sippable and shareable year-round and in any social setting, whether heading to a backyard barbeque, on your way to one of the Northwest’s best hiking trails or for a day out on the water with friends.

“We wanted to create a delicious alternative to the canned seltzers and overly carbonated vodka drinks that were on the market,” said CEO and founder Joel VandenBrink. “We thought about the clean health benefits of fermenting agave and saw an opportunity to create a more delicious, refreshing product that tasted crisp and could be enjoyed throughout the day without feeling the impact the next day. We created Thorntail to fit into our customers’ lives and where they want to be — with friends and family, out in nature and planning the next adventure.”

Tequila, a close relative to hard agave, is made from the fermentation and subsequent distillation of agave. Hard agave starts the same way but stops after the fermentation process, allowing for a flavorful and slightly carbonated drink and lending itself to a clean, happy buzz that is sustainable all day long.

Thorntail Hard Agave will be available at Fred Meyer and QFC locations in Washington and Oregon, beginning today with more retailers to be added throughout the year.

