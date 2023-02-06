Medusa Brewing Co. Launches New Year-round IPA, Laser Kitten, to Compliment its Top-selling Laser Cat DIPA

HUDSON, Massachusetts – Medusa Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the release of LASER KITTEN® IPA, a 6.0% a.b.v. American IPA that bursts with aromas of tropical fruit and thirst-quenching citrus flavor from the hop combo of Galaxy, Citra, and Mosaic. Designed for refreshment, this playful American IPA drinks as light as the name would suggest and is the perfect little companion for any fun-filled occasion. Joining its larger, imperial-strength sibling LASER CAT (8.0% a.b.v.) in a core lineup of offerings from the Hudson brewer, LASER KITTEN will be available all year long in bars, restaurants, and stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

About Medusa Brewing Company

Opened in 2015, Medusa Brewing Company of Hudson, MA has made a name for itself in the New England beer scene. Known for their ever-changing taproom beer list of continental styles, hop-forward IPAs and award winning lagers, the 150-seat taproom and taqueria located in the bustling downtown of Hudson is a must visit spot on trips through the area. In addition to the taproom location, Medusa also operates a large and fun-filled downtown beer garden during the warmer months, and recently opened Wild Hare, a sophisticated and inspiring experience of coffee, pastries, barrel-aged beer, and mouth-watering brunch and dinner.

For More Information:

https://www.medusabrewing.com/laser-kitten