Meanwhile Brewing Co. Welcomes New Director of Brewing Operations

AUSTIN, Texas— Meanwhile Brewing Co. is welcoming Robert Fulwiler to the team as Director of Brewing Operations. Bringing his industry expertise from Fremont Brewing in Seattle, Washington, Fulwiler has 15 years of diverse experience in brewery operations and will join founder and Brewmaster Will Jaquiss to oversee the expansion of Meanwhile’s award-winning program.

“Robert’s creativity and passion for beer combine with an impressive technical background to make him the perfect partner to expand Meanwhile Brewing’s program,” said founder Will Jaquiss. “We’re excited to tap into his deep knowledge of quality standards, process efficiencies, and R&D to scale our operations and continue experimenting with unique flavors and styles.”

“Meanwhile has made a big impression on the Texas beer scene in a relatively short period of time through a focus on quality and innovation,” said Fulwiler. “That innovation is what initially drew me to the role, and the inclusive, community-centered culture of the brewery is what sealed the deal. The team is building something special here in Austin and I’m excited to help the operation grow.”

Fulwiler is a member of the Master Brewers Association of the Americas and the American Society of Brewing Chemists and has been a judge for the Washington Beer Awards, the Oregon Beer Awards and the Best of Craft Beer Awards. He holds a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Washington and a certificate of Brewing from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in the UK where he is currently pursuing a Master Brewer qualification.

He will oversee Meanwhile’s Brewing Facility, which houses a 15bbl 3-vessel brewhouse from ICC NW that can produce up to 10,000 bbls a year with the current tank space, with opportunities to expand in the future.

Meanwhile Brewing now distributes its products to over 250 Austin bars, restaurants, and retailers and has made more than 200 new beers since its opening in 2020.

About Meanwhile Brewing

Whether you’re clocking out, riling up, winding down, or passing through, here in Austin, Meanwhile Brewing Co. is the place to pause time, catch a breath, and get a drink. We hope to show our fellow Austinites that Meanwhile beer and respite are synonymous. In fact, the brewery name is meant to gently remind our fellow humans that, though the world can be stressful and scary, there is often something wondrous and beautiful right underneath your nose. In other words, there is beauty to be found in the everyday, and always something to look forward to when you lift your head up. The beer and brewery embody this sentiment.

About Robert Fulwiler

With 15 years of diverse brewery experience, Robert’s passion for the industry has always been rooted in the details. Robert is a chemist by training, and started his brewing career at Fremont Brewing in Seattle, Washington where he helped build the program from the ground up. He touched every part of the operation, from brewing and R&D to quality management and process engineering and grew in that role to become technical director, where he oversaw the quality assurance, technical soundness, and resource efficiency of a program that produced more than 50,000 barrels annually.

