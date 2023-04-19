Meanwhile Brewing Co. Partners with Texas Living Waters Project on New Beer Release and Raffle Giveaway

AUSTIN, Texas— Meanwhile Brewing Co. announced they will brew a hazy IPA, Take me to the River, in collaboration with Texas Living Waters Project, a group of conservation organizations working to ensure Texas has the water it needs for thriving communities and abundant fish and wildlife. They will release the beer in May and during that month, raffles, programs, and events are planned in celebration of the collaboration.

“We are very excited to team up with Texas Living Waters Project because we full-heartedly support their mission to protect and conserve this most precious resource,” says Meanwhile Brewing Co.’s Founder and Brewmaster, Will Jaquiss. Although we are a small brewery, we built our facility with water conservation in mind.”

Additionally, Meanwhile’s Will Jaquiss says that, “We side-stream brewery waste by-products like yeast, spent hops, and spent grains. We give the spent grain to local farmers, and the hops and yeast are composted. Our sloped brewery floors allow us to use less water when cleaning our facility. Finally, we are constantly monitoring our cleaning & brewing practices to make them as efficient as possible. As we grow, we are continually striving to improve our conservation practices. Without water, there is no beer!”

Take me to the River will be available Saturday, May 6th, exclusively in the taproom with a portion of proceeds donated to the organization. The beer will have a 5.2% ABV with the presence of mango, pineapple, and peach. Hops include El Dorado, Mosaic, and Azacca and malts of Pilsner, Wheat, and Munich.

Jennifer Walker, Director of the Texas Living Waters Project and the Texas Coast and Water Program at the National Wildlife Federation says, “No Texas summer is complete without a trip to the river. We are thrilled to collaborate with Meanwhile Brewing to celebrate our rivers and kickoff a summer spent on the water. While Texas rivers are beloved treasures, they are also increasingly threatened by development and climate change. We hope this collaboration will help remind us of the importance of saving our cherished waters. So come on out, enjoy the new brew, and join the effort to save our rivers!”

To further kick off the collaboration, Meanwhile and Texas Living Waters Project will have an ongoing raffle with a chance to win prizes from Yeti and Patagonia. Furthermore, Meanwhile will be selling special collab merchandise with proceeds going directly to the organization. To enter the raffle, brewery guests must purchase a Take me to the River beer and sign up for the Texas Living Waters Project Newsletter via Meanwhile’s front-of-house bartenders. Additionally, on Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 AM, catch a friendly soccer match between, “Surface Water” versus “Groundwater” on Meanwhile’s soccer field.

Available at the brewery and online, collaboration merch will include:

Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mugs ($40.00) available in nordic blue and alpine yellow

Comfort Colors T-Shirt ($30.00) available in sizes S-2X

The brewery is located at 3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin Texas 78744 in Southeast Austin.

About Meanwhile Brewing

Whether you’re clocking out, riling up, winding down, or passing through, here in Austin, Meanwhile Brewing Co. is the place to pause time, catch a breath, and get a drink. We hope to show our fellow Austinites that Meanwhile beer and respite are synonymous. In fact, the brewery name is meant to gently remind our fellow humans that, though the world can be stressful and scary, there is often something wondrous and beautiful right underneath your nose. In other words, there is beauty to be found in the every day, and always something to look forward to when you lift your head up. The beer and brewery embody this sentiment.

About Texas Living Waters Project

The Texas Living Waters Project is a collaboration of conservation groups working to ensure Texas has the water it needs for thriving communities and abundant fish and wildlife. For over two decades, the project has advocated for state policy and urban planning that protects communities from drought and flood while safeguarding Texas streams, rivers, bays, and estuaries for the benefit of all. The project is currently led by the National Wildlife Federation’s Texas Coast and Water Program, the Lone Star Chapter of the Sierra Club, The Nature Conservancy in Texas, Hill Country Alliance, and Galveston Bay Foundation.

For More Information:

https://www.meanwhilebeer.com/