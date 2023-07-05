Massachusetts Guild President Gives Update on Legislative Agenda, Growth Opportunities at Brew Talks Boston 2023

Massachusetts Brewers Guild president Adam Romanow will provide an update on the guild’s legislative priorities and growth opportunities for Bay State brewers during Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup in Boston on Wednesday, July 12.

Romanow, the founder of Castle Island Brewing, will give a status check on the guild’s agenda, including brewpub self-distribution privileges and sales at farmers markets. He’ll also discuss the opportunities and challenges Massachusetts breweries are facing now and how the guild can help its members navigate the market.

Brew Talks will take place Wednesday, July 12, from 3-6 p.m. ET at the Samuel Adams brewery in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood (30 Germania St., Boston, MA 02130). Tickets are available now. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Massachusetts Brewers Guild.

In addition to an overview from the guild, Brew Talks will feature two conversations with New England beer industry leaders, as well as plenty of time to network.

Leaders from Dogfish Head, Total Wine & More, Burke Distributing and Bump Williams Consulting will share their perspectives on the beer industry’s performance following the July 4 holiday and explore current market trends.

Panelists include:

Kristen Burke, Burke Distributing chief corporate growth officer;

Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head co-founder;

Dave Williams, Bump Williams Consulting VP of analytics and insights;

Andrea Starr, Total Wine & More, director of beer merchandising.

Brew Talks will also dive into what’s next for the hazy IPA style with leaders from four Massachusetts craft breweries:

Dino Funari, Vitamin Sea founder;

Kimberly Golinski, Wormtown Brewery president and GM.

Megan Parisi, head brewer of the Samuel Adams downtown Boston taproom;

Naveen Pawar, co-founder of Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co.

Tickets cost $29 for brewery workers, wholesalers, retailers and trade group employees and include two beers. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brew Talks should reach out to Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.